Police hunting for a masked gunman who opened fire on a Brooklyn subway line say they are searching for a U-Haul van with Arizona plates that may be linked to the shooter.

Law enforcement sources also told NBC News New York they have an image of the suspect and are working to identify him.

The suspect set off a smoke device before opening fire on a crowded Manhattan-bound N train as it waited to enter 36th St station on Tuesday morning, police said.

At least 10 people were shot, and a total of 28 have been hospitalised police say.

On Tuesday afternoon, police recovered a gun, a high capacity magazine, and a backpack containing the fireworks and smoke devices, NBC News New York reported.

Law enforcement sources said the gun may have jammed during the attack, preventing further injury and possible death.

PHOTO: This is the bag with fireworks and smoke canisters police recovered in connection with #Brooklyn subway shooting #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/DCmU3mO3ln — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) April 12, 2022

According to reports, surveillance cameras at the station were not working at the time of the attack.

The gunman was wearing a gas mask, a green construction vest, and was described as a black male 1.65m (5ft5in) tall, with “heavy build” weighing approximately 81 kgs (180 pounds). He remained on the loose more than seven hours after the attack.