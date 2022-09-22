Jump to content

Body of 22 year old woman found in two suitcases after neighbours complained of smell

The remains were found by building security at the Linwood Apartments Complex

Andrea Blanco
Thursday 22 September 2022 17:54

The body of a 22-year-old-woman was found inside two suitcases at a Brooklyn apartment.

The remains were found at around 1.30pm on Wednesday by building security at a Cypress Hills apartment complex after neighbours reported a foul smell, ABC News reported. The body was discovered stuffed inside two separate suitcases.

Law enforcement believes that the body belongs to the person who lived in the sixth-floor apartment. The woman had not been seen for a month.

A 23-year-old man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend initially did not allow building security inside the apartment and left the scene with a duffel bag when security walked away to call police. When the guard returned, they found blood in the bathroom, a meat cleaver and the suitcases.

The woman’s identity along with the cause of death will be confirmed by the New York Office of the Medical Examiner.

According to ABC, the woman had a valid order of protection against the man due to expire at the end of September. Residents of the building told the network they were horrified by the discovery.

“This neighbourhood is not the best neighbourhood, to be honest with you, but this is outrageous. Absolutely outrageous,” Lindsey Vena told ABC.

“This is scary. I live here with my family, and it’s just kind of wicked knowing that there’s somebody doing something like this where you lay your head at night.”

