Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appear in court on Tuesday– hours after prosecutors announced their plans to seek the death penalty against him.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student appeared in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.

In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.

Mr Kohberger’s attorneys said they were not “on a fishing expedition,” but noted that they needed the material in order to build a strong case for their client. Mr Kohberger is accused of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death in a student home on 13 November.

Among the evidence requested by the defence are training records of three police officers who interviewed “critical” witnesses, information about the FBI team leading the criminal probe, and background on the tip that led to the search for Mr Kohberger’s white Hyundai and cellphone records cited in the probable cause affidavit.

“There is a heightened standard now that the State has announced its intent to seek the death penalty... and these are very relevant pieces of information,” Mr Kohberger’s defence said, according to DailyMail.com.

On Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment. Earlier this year, Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill allowing firing squads to execute death row inmates when lethal injection drugs are unavailable, making Idaho the fifth US state to allow the execution method.