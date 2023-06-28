Idaho murders live: Bryan Kohberger’s defense denies ‘fishing expedition’ as he appears in court
Latah County Judge John Judge warned media outlets agaisnt zooming in their cameras on Bryan Kohberger during court proceedings
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger appear in court on Tuesday– hours after prosecutors announced their plans to seek the death penalty against him.
The 28-year-old criminology PhD student appeared in Latah County Court in Moscow, Idaho, on Tuesday afternoon where Judge John Judge will hear arguments on several motions in the case.
In recent court filings, Mr Kohberger’s attorneys have asked the court to order prosecutors to turn over more evidence about the DNA tying him to the crime scene as well as information about the grand jury which returned an indictment against him.
Mr Kohberger’s attorneys said they were not “on a fishing expedition,” but noted that they needed the material in order to build a strong case for their client. Mr Kohberger is accused of the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle, who were stabbed to death in a student home on 13 November.
Among the evidence requested by the defence are training records of three police officers who interviewed “critical” witnesses, information about the FBI team leading the criminal probe, and background on the tip that led to the search for Mr Kohberger’s white Hyundai and cellphone records cited in the probable cause affidavit.
“There is a heightened standard now that the State has announced its intent to seek the death penalty... and these are very relevant pieces of information,” Mr Kohberger’s defence said, according to DailyMail.com.
On Monday, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment. Earlier this year, Governor Brad Little signed into law a bill allowing firing squads to execute death row inmates when lethal injection drugs are unavailable, making Idaho the fifth US state to allow the execution method.
Judge agrees to narrow but not lift gag order in University of Idaho student slayings case
An Idaho judge has denied a request from roughly two dozen news organizations to lift a gag order in the criminal case of a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The judge did, however, significantly narrow the gag order in response to the news organizations’ concerns.
The ruling was handed down late Friday afternoon.
In it, 2nd District Judge John Judge said it was legally prudent to restrict attorneys from making some statements about the case in order to preserve Bryan Kohberger‘s right to a fair trial. Still, Judge also said the original gag order — which also barred law enforcement officers and other people tangentially related to the case from speaking to the press — was “arguably overbroad and vague in some areas.”
Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty.
The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.
Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on accused Idaho killer nine years before murders
Bryan Kohberger’s father called the police on his son nine years before his son allegedly murdered four University of Idaho students in a shocking knife attack that has horrified America.
Court records, newly obtained by ABC News, reveal that Mr Kohberger was arrested and charged with stealing one of his sister Melissa’s cellphones back in 2014.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
Bryan Kohberger’s father called police on him nine years before Idaho murders
When confronted by his father over the theft, Bryan Kohberger chillingly warned him ‘not to do anything stupid’, according to court records
Four students stabbed to death, a weeks-long manhunt and still no motive: What we know about the Idaho murders
As the sole suspect in the stabbings of four Idaho students returns to court to face murder charges, Andrea Blanco, Rachel Sharp and Sheila Flynn report on the case in small town Idaho that has shocked America:
Cleaning company returns personal items to families of Idaho murders victims
A cleaning company is back at the crime scene where four University of Idaho students were murdered last year.
A large truck was seen on Tuesday (27 June) at the Moscow three-storey home where Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were murdered last November as the process continues to return their personal belongings to their loved ones.
Earlier reports said that the house, which now belongs to the University of Idaho, would be demolished sometime this summer.
The cleaning company tasked with removing all the items inside the home ahead of a demolition told CourtTV in a statement that a timeline has not been laid out, but staff remains in touch with family members during the process that may take several weeks.
“We are beginning remediation with the removal of all the personal items for the families to receive, as they wish. This will take several weeks. No date set for demolition,” the statement read.
Father of Idaho murder victim reacts to prosecutors seeking death penalty in Bryan Kohberger case
The father of a murdered University of Idaho student has welcomed news from prosecutors that the state will be seeking the death penalty against the sole suspect in the case.
Seven months after Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found stabbed to death in their off-campus residence, Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty against their alleged killer, Bryan Kohberger.
Read more:
Idaho prosecutor asks for funding hike to process Bryan Kohberger trial
An Idaho prosecutor has asked for a large funding increase to help cover the expenses it will cost to put quadruple murder suspect Bryan Kohberger on trial.
The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office asked commissioners to provide $135,000 for trial expenses, a significant increase from the normal $15,000 budget, reported The Lewiston Tribune.
Mr Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary for the brutal November stabbing deaths of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
He remains in Latah County Jail with his trial expected to take place between 2 October and 12 November.
Mr Kohberger chose to remain silent during his 22 May arraignment hearing and Latah County District Judge John Judge entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.
Xana Kernodle’s family is calling on the community to ‘have fun’ on what would have been her 21st birthday
“My sister, Xana Kernodle was born on July 5th, 2002 making this year her 21st birthday. We hope to celebrate #xanapalooza this year and every year by being silly, having fun, getting out of our comfort zones, and loving life like she did each day,” her sister Jazzmin wrote on Facebook.
“She had the most love for living each day to the fullest, creating memories, gaining new experiences, being silly, and of course all those who surrounded her. Help us celebrate #xanapalooza and honor Xana for her 21st birthday on July 5th by doing something fun, new and spontaneous!”
Idaho prosecutors seek death penalty against college murders suspect Bryan Kohberger
Prosecutors in Idaho are seeking the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old criminal justice graduate accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in a brutal knife attack that shocked America.
Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson filed a notice of his intent to seek the death penalty in court in Moscow, Idaho, on Monday, citing five “aggravating circumstances” that could warrant the maximum sentence of capital punishment being sought.
These circumstances include that the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity” and that the defendant showed “utter disregard for human life”.
“The State gives this notice based on the fact that it has not identified or been provided with any mitigating circumstances sufficient to prohibit the triers of fact from considering all penalties authorized by the Idaho legislature including the possibility of a capital sentence,” prosecutors wrote in the filing.
“Consequently, considering all evidence currently known to the State, the State is compelled to file this notice of intent to seek the death penalty.
Bryan Kohberger claims DNA from three other men found at scene of Idaho murders
Accused killer Bryan Kohberger has insisted he has “no connection” to the four slain University of Idaho students and has claimed that DNA from three other unidentified men was also found at the grisly crime scene.
Court documents, filed by attorneys for the 28-year-old PhD student last week, argue that DNA from two other men was also found inside the off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho.
The Independent’s Rachel Sharp reports:
DNA on knife sheath links Bryan Kohberger to Idaho murder site, court documents claim
DNA from the cheek swab of the man charged with the slaying of four Idaho university students last year has been found to be a “statistical match” to that found on the knife sheath at the crime scene, according to a new court filing.
Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with killing Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison “Maddie” Mogen, 21, in the early hours of 13 November 2022.
A new court filing by Latah County prosecutors revealed the details to the public for the first time, shedding light on the investigative methods used by the FBI to zero in on the prime suspect in the case.
A police affidavit previously connected Mr Kohberger’s DNA with the DNA found on the knife sheath retrieved from the scene of the crime.
It has been revealed that a short tandem repeat (STR) was developed using the evidence found on the knife sheath. The process involved looking at 20 regions within human DNA, allowing law enforcement to make a direct comparison between two STR DNA profiles.