Bryan Kohberger – live: Idaho murders judge warns of coverage spinning ‘out of control’ in court hearing
Both the defence and the prosecution have asked to restrict cameras as the case of the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students continues to attract national attention
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court Wednesday where a judge heard arguments on cameras in the courtroom. The hearing ended with no decision made in the matter.
Latah County District Judge John Judge said other trials with cameras have “spun out of control” in his opinion and that he wished everyone had more respect for what is happening, “ not entertainment, it is a tragic issue.”
The defence team has claimed the media coverage violated Kohberger’s constitutional rights and said if there is a camera, it should not be soley focused on him. The prosecution requested the cameras be removed during “sensitive testimony.”
Mr Kohberger, the former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Ahead of the hearing, the families of Goncalves and Kernodle released a statement saying that they want to keep cameras in the courtroom as they want the “veil of secrecy” to be lifted from the case.
Who is Bryan Kohberger?
At the time of the murders, Mr Kohberger was studying for his PhD and working as a teaching assistant in criminal justice at WSU.
Prior to this, Mr Kohberger studied criminology at DeSales University first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.
According to online school records, Mr Kohberger received an associate arts degree in 2018 from Northampton Community College in Albrightsville and received a masters degree in criminal justice this year from DeSales University.
While studying at DeSales, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.
He was working part-time as a security guard until August 2021 at Pleasant Valley School District, where his mother was listed as a paraprofessional.
The alleged murderer carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.
Mr Kohberger reached out to potential participants on Reddit, with the chilling survey resurfacing after his arrest.
“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.
His fascination appears to have continued around the time of the murders when he applied for an internship with the local police department.
The affidavit revealed that he applied for an internship in the fall of 2022 with the Pullman Police Department and wrote in an essay how he had an interest “in assisting rural law enforcement agencies with how to better collect and analyze technological data in public safety operations”.
Kohberger judge has concerns about misinformation spreading from images taken from video if cameras are allowed in courtroom
At Bryan Kohberger’s hearing on Wednesday, Judge John Judge brought up concerns about misinformation spreading if cameras were to be allowed in the courtroom.
“Can I really trust the media to do the right thing?” he said. “And it’s not necessarily the camera people. It’s where that video goes.. And how commentators talk about it.”
Wendy Olsen, the attorney representing the media coalition, responded to the judge arguing the “way to battle misinformation is to provide the accurate information,” Ms Olsen said.
“The accurate information is what happens inside this courtroom with the cameras positioned in a place that provides the best, most overall perspective of the courtroom.”
Kohberger back in court 22 September on motion to dismiss Idaho murders charges
The Idaho murders suspect will be back in court in a week - on 22 September - where Judge John Judge will hear the defence’s argument regarding their motion to dismiss dismiss the charges against him.
The 28-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one charge of felony burglary related to the November 2022 killings of four college students.
He waived his right to a speedy trial, delaying it indefinitely, and then filed a motion to dismiss the charges.
The motion was filed “on grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence, and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence.”
No decision today on cameras in the courtroom
Court was adjourned less than an hour after the hearing began with a decision on cameras in the courtroom.
Judge says the Idaho murders trial is not entertainment, but a tragic issue
Attorney for the media is pushing for the “pool” camera policy - with one camera in Kohberger courtroom, and then video will be given out to all media.
The judge says he questions whether he can really trust the media to do the right thing. And added that it’s not the camera people, but it’s where the video goes and how commentators talk about it or how it’s portrayed on social media.
“It’s not the same media it is now as it was 10 years ago with social media,” he said.
The judge then said he wished everyone had more respect for what is happening and that it’s not entertainment, it is a tragic issue.
The judge said other trials with cameras have “gotten out of control.”
“They spun out of control in my opinion,” he said.
Prosecution in Kohberger case want cameras removed during certain testimony
The prosecution told the judge the media plays an important role in the court process.
But said they’d want to protect vulnerable witnesses who testified and graphic evidence that is shown during the trial.
They say the safest and best way to address concerns is to prohibit cameras in the courtroom, or to keep cameras out during certain testimony/evidence.
Judge mentions OJ Simpson case, says it was a ‘circus’ as he questions cameras in the courtroom
The judge told the court that he questions whether cameras in the courtroom are a dignified way to have a trial. He brings up OJ Simpson.
“If anyone watched that case, it was a circus,” he said.
Social media users take images from the media and manipulate them, defence says
The defence told the judge that while they know the media is doing their job, there are people on social media who take the images or video and manipulate them.
There is also concern about the placement of the cameras in the courtroom.
The defence said they do not like where the cameras are placed and said if the cameras are not removed, then they should be in a different location.
Kohberger defence concerned cameras in the courtroom will turn case into a spectacle
Defence attorneys for Kohberger said at his hearing that they are concerned that allowing cameras in the courtroom would turn the proceedings into a spectacle - a TV drama.
Judge says media cannot be ‘intervenors’ at this point in Kohberger proceedings
Judge John Judge says the media cannot be “intervenors” at this point in the Kohberger proceedings when it comes to the question of cameras in the courtroom.
But says he will consider the media’s argument.