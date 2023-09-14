✕ Close Judge in Kohberger case concerned coverage could 'spin out of control'

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger was back in court Wednesday where a judge heard arguments on cameras in the courtroom. The hearing ended with no decision made in the matter.

Both the defence and the prosecution asked to restrict cameras as the case of the brutal slayings of four University of Idaho students continues to attract national attention.

Latah County District Judge John Judge said other trials with cameras have “spun out of control” in his opinion and that he wished everyone had more respect for what is happening, “ not entertainment, it is a tragic issue.”

The defence team has claimed the media coverage violated Kohberger’s constitutional rights and said if there is a camera, it should not be soley focused on him. The prosecution requested the cameras be removed during “sensitive testimony.”

Mr Kohberger, the former criminology PhD student, was indicted earlier this year in the November 2022 killings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Ahead of the hearing, the families of Goncalves and Kernodle released a statement saying that they want to keep cameras in the courtroom as they want the “veil of secrecy” to be lifted from the case.