What time is Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger’s extradition hearing?

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is due to appear in court in Pennsylvania on Tuesday where he is expected to formally waive his extradition rights.

The hearing is scheduled for 3.30pm EST at the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsberg, Pennsylvania.

Mr Kohberger’s public defender Jason LaBar said his client is “eager to be exonerated” and will agree to return to Idaho to face four first-degree murder charges over the deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in Moscow on 13 November.

His parents and sister are planning to be in court, Mr Labar told ABC News.

Media is banned from filming or making any recordings of the hearing, the Pennsylvania District Courts Administrator has said.

Afterwards, Mr Kohberger could be taken back to Idaho as soon as Tuesday night or Wednesday, Mr Labar said.

The Washington State University criminology PhD student could face the death penalty if convicted in Idaho, his public defender has said.

Mr Kohberger was arrested on 30 December, seven weeks after the four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death at an off-campus home in Moscow.

He had been living in Pullman, on the Washington-Idaho border, about 10 miles from the murder scene.