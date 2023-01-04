Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After weeks of police investigations, the public got a first glimpse of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger on Tuesday, when the 28-year-old graduate student appeared in Pennsylvania court and submitted himself to extradition proceedings.

Observers described Mr Kohberger as “ stoic ” and unemotive in the courtroom, briefly making eye contact with his family and nodding , as his mother looked on and cried.

"They (family) don’t believe it to be Bryan. They can’t believe this," Monroe County, Pennsylvania, public defender Jason LaBar told NBC . "They’re obviously shocked. This is certainly completely out of character, the allegations, and really they’re just trying to be supportive.”

During the hearing, Mr Kohberger waived his rights to an extradition hearing, meaning he will be sent by law enforcement officials to Idaho to face murder charges within the next two weeks.

The Kohberger family released a statement on Sunday sharing their condolences with the families of slain University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, while still offering their support for Mr Kohberger.

“There are no words that can adequately express the sadness we feel, and we pray each day for them,” the statement read.

The family added that it will “promote [Mr Kohberger’s] presumption of innocence rather than judge unknown facts and make erroneous assumptions” and “will love and support our son and brother.”

The family of Kaylee Goncalves has vowed to face Mr Kohberger in court.

“I want him to be sick of seeing us and sick of knowing that these people won’t let it go,” Steve Goncalves told NBC News on Monday.

“You know, it’s a battle of wills, and we’ll see who wins.”

Even though Mr Kohberger is in custody and facing an eventual trial, conspiracy theories about him have continued to proliferate.

The bar where two of the slain University of Idaho students spent their final hours has pushed back against a rumour that accused killer Mr Kohberger visited on the night of the murders.

The Corner Club denied the rumour on Twitter before slamming the media and members of the public for reaching out about the theory.

"Suspect was not and has not been here. No one was removed from the bar the evening of the incident. Stop calling us," the bar tweeted on Tuesday.