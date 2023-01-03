Moment Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger is pulled over in traffic stop

Police body cam footage shows the moment Bryan Kohberger, the suspect in the Idaho murders, was stopped by police in Indiana on 15 December.

On Friday, 30 December, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was arrested on suspicion of the 13 November murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mr Kohberger was released with a verbal warning for following another vehicle too close.

