A criminology graduate has been arrested for the the slayings of four University of Idaho students, according to arrest records.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office, the Associated Press reported.

The Washington State University student was arrested by an FBI SWAT team near the Pocono Mountains, northeastern Pennsylvania, CNN reported, citing multiple federal law enforcement sources.

The arrest is first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves,both 21, and 20-year-olds Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, in an off-campus student home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November.

Police in the city are due to hold a press conference on the development at 1pm local time (4pm EST) on Friday.

The brutal nature of the murders, and apparent lack of progress from police, had left the city of 25,000 living in fear.

Who is the suspect?

The Associated Press reports that the suspect’s name is Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 25, citing arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court.

Mr Kohberger was arrested by a SWAT team at 3am in the Pocono Mountains, Monroe County, Pennsylvania, according to the arrest records.

He is facing extradition to Idaho over the charges, according to the AP.

According to the Washington State University website, Mr Kohberger is a PhD graduate criminology student in Pullman, Washington.

Pullman is around nine miles (15kms) west of Moscow, Idaho, where the students lived.

Mr Kohberger graduated from Pennsylvania’s DeSales University with a master of arts in criminal justice in May 2022.

More details are expected to be revealed at a press conference later this afternoon.

“Police Chief James Fry will give an update of the ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide that occurred at 1122 King Road on Sunday, November 1,” the Moscow Police Department said in a Facebook post.

The murders baffled law enforcement, with investigators unable to identify a suspect or locate a murder weapon for a month and a half.

The first significant breakthrough came when police sought the public’s help in locating a white sedan spotted near the scene of the salyings.