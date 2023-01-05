Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Suspected killer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over by police twice as he and his father made the 2,500-mile journey across the country from Washington state to Pennsylvania just days before his bombshell arrest in the Idaho murders.

Now, the reason behind those traffic stops has been revealed.

A law enforcement source told Fox News that police pulled Mr Kohberger and his father over twice so that officials could “look at his hands”.

The stops came at the request of the FBI who were seeking images of the suspect’s hands as part of the investigation into the quadruple homicide of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin back in Moscow, Idaho.

It is not clear why images of Mr Kohberger’s hands were important to the investigation or if the officers managed to obtain anything of interest by carrying out the stops on 15 December.

Two weeks later on 30 December, the 28-year-old criminology PhD student was arrested in an early-morning raid on his family home in the Pocono Mountains in Pennsylvania.

Now, the alleged killer is behind bars in Latah County Jail in Moscow ahead of his first court appearance in Idaho on Thursday.

Mr Kohberger agreed to be extradited from Pennsylvania to Idaho at a hearing on Tuesday.

Authorities flew Mr Kohberger from Pennsylvania to Pullman, Washington state, on Wednesday, landing at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport at around 6.30pm local time.

Shackled and dressed in red prison garb and a heavy black jacket, he was escorted off the plane by Pennsylvania State Police troopers and handed into the custody of waiting Moscow Police and Idaho State Police officers.

Mr Kohberger was then driven to the local jail, arriving around 15 minutes later where he was booked on four counts of first-degree murder and one burglary charge.

The 28-year-old criminology PhD student will make an initial appearance before the Latah County Magistrate Court judge on Thursday where he will be read his rights and the charges against him and will be assigned a public defender if necessary.

Bryan Kohberger and his father speak to a sheriff’s deputy in Hancock County, Indiana, on the first traffic stop on 15 December (King 5)

It has already emerged that he will be represented by public defender Anne Taylor.

Mr Kohberger will not be asked to enter a plea at the hearing. He will also be served his arrest warrant.

After that, the probable cause affidavit is expected to be unsealed – a document that will finally cast light on what evidence led investigators to suspect the criminology student of carrying out the brutal murders that shocked the small border town of Moscow.

Pennsylvania officials confirmed that they were alerted by Idaho officials to Mr Kohberger being wanted in the case sometime after he arrived at his home state in mid-December.

The 28-year-old’s father had travelled to meet his son in Washington state – where he had just completed his first semester on the criminal justice graduate at Washington State University – before the pair began the 2,500-mile drive to Pennsylvania together so that they could spend the holidays as a family.

During that journey, the father and son were pulled over twice by police in Indiana on 15 December.

Bodycam footage from the first stop was released by the Hancock County Police Department on Wednesday, showing the Kohbergers being pulled over in the suspect’s white Hyundai Elantra at about 10.44am.

In the footage, Mr Kohberger is seen in the driver’s seat and his father in the passenger seat.

The deputy tells the suspect that he was following too closely to a vehicle in front.

During the stop, Mr Kohberger and his father tell the officer about a “mass shooting” which had recently taken place at WSU.

“Yeah, there was a mass shooting,” one of the men says.

Bryan Kohberger is pictured in his new mugshot after arriving at Latah County Jail (Latah County Jail)

Mr Kohberger then goes on to tell the deputy that he works at WSU, with his father interjecting that he is a PhD student.

One day earlier on 14 December, a man had barricaded himself in an apartment near WSU and threatened to kill his two roommates before being killed in a shootout with police.

The deputy let the Kohberger’s go without a ticket.

Minutes later, at about 10.50am, the pair were pulled over for a second time – this time by an Indiana State Police trooper.

In bodycam footage from that incident, the trooper again tells Mr Kohberger and his father that they were trailing too closely behind a truck.

The conversation is largely unintelligible due to road noise, but Mr Kohberger’s father is once again heard telling the officer that his son attends WSU and that there had been a shooting there recently.

Mr Kohberger’s concern over the shooting at his son’s college indicates his lack of awareness that his son would soon be arrested for a quadruple murder.

The father and son also tell the officer that they have just been pulled over by another trooper.

The Indiana State Trooper told Mr Kohberger and his father that he was not giving them a ticket or warning but urged them to be “giving yourself plenty of room” on the road – letting the suspect go.

Indiana State Police said that, at the time of the stop, the trooper had no information linking Mr Kohberger to the murders in Moscow.

However, according to the source, the stop was actually all part of the investigation to collect evidence on the suspect.

It was sometime during this cross-country journey that investigators began tracking Mr Kohberger’s movements.

After days of surveillance, a team of agents swooped on the Kohberger’s Pennsylvania family home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, on 30 November and arrested him for the murders.

His white Hyundai Elantra was also seized during his arrest.

Since early December, Moscow Police had been seeking the public’s help in tracking down a white Hyundai Elantra which had been spotted in the “immediate area” of the crime scene at the time of the murders.

It has now emerged that Mr Kohberger was pulled over by police late at night in the vehicle just minutes from the home where he allegedly knifed the four students to death three months later.

A citation from Latah County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by The Independent, reveals that he was stopped by police on 21 August for failing to wear his seatbelt.

Bryan Kohberger is escorted across the tarmac after landing in Washington state (© Lewiston Tribune)

The traffic stop took place at around 11.40pm at the intersection of West Pullman Road and Farm Road in Moscow.

It is not clear what Mr Kohberger was doing in the area at the time – just 1.7 miles and a five-minute drive from the home on King Road where the victims were murdered after returning from a night out on 13 November.

Just five days after the murders – on 18 November – Mr Kohberger then changed the licence plates on his white Hyundai Elantra.

Licensing records released on Wednesday show that the 28-year-old criminology student registered his vehicle in Washington state on 18 November. Prior to this, the car had been registered by Mr Kohberger in Pennsylvania, the vehicle history shows.

Officials have so far remained tightlipped about Mr Kohberger’s connections to the four victims and it is not clear if he knew or interacted with them prior to allegedly killing them.

Police sources told CNN that the Washington State University PhD student and teaching assistant was linked to the savage attack when the white Hyundai Elantra seen near the crime scene was traced back to him. His DNA was then also matched through genetic geneology techniques to DNA found at the crime scene, the sources said.

As a criminal justice PhD student at Washington State University, he lived just 15 minutes from the victims over the Idaho-Washington border in Pullman.

He had moved there from Pennsylvania in August and has just completed his first semester.

Before this, he studied criminology at DeSales University – first as an undergraduate and then finishing his graduate studies in June 2022.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, took this photo together hours before they died (Instagram/Kaylee Goncalves)

While there, he studied under renowned forensic psychologist Katherine Ramsland who interviewed the BTK serial killer and co-wrote the book Confession of a Serial Killer: The Untold Story of Dennis Rader, the BTK Killer with him.

He also carried out a research project “to understand how emotions and psychological traits influence decision-making when committing a crime”.

He reached out for participants on Reddit, with the chilling survey resurfacing in the wake of his arrest.

“In particular, this study seeks to understand the story behind your most recent criminal offense, with an emphasis on your thoughts and feelings throughout your experience,” the post said.

His arrest marked a huge break in the seven-week-long investigation into the murders which rocked the small college town back on 13 November.

The four victims were stabbed to death in their beds with a fixed-blade knife at around 3am or 4am that morning.

Two of the victims were found on the second floor and two on the third floor of the three-storey student rental – a stone’s throw from the University of Idaho campus.

Two surviving roommates slept through the attack in bedrooms on the first floor. The students’ bodies were discovered at around midday.