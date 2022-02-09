(Google street view)

Two people have been shot, including one student, at a high school in Buffalo, New York.

Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged at around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday.

A source inside the school confirmed students and staff went into lockdown as an FBI tactical unit was seen entering the campus.

One student told WGRZ: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”

Few details have been released about the incident, including whether the shooter has been apprehended. Local reports indicated at least one person had been hospitalised and that the victims included a student and a security guard.

Police sources told Buffalo News the gunfire stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.

A spokesperson for the school district said: “We are gathering the most updated data at this time. I will respond accordingly once we have complete data.”

Meanwhile, nearby SUNY Buffalo State College warned anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately, suggesting that the threat may still be active as of 4.30pm.