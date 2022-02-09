Buffalo school shooting - live: Two shot as McKinley High in lockdown and college warns people to shelter
Two people have been shot, including one student, at a high school in Buffalo, New York.
Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged at around 3.45pm local time on Wednesday.
A source inside the school confirmed students and staff went into lockdown as an FBI tactical unit was seen entering the campus.
One student told WGRZ: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”
Few details have been released about the incident, including whether the shooter has been apprehended. Local reports indicated at least one person had been hospitalised and that the victims included a student and a security guard.
Police sources told Buffalo News the gunfire stemmed from a fight between two groups of people.
A spokesperson for the school district said: “We are gathering the most updated data at this time. I will respond accordingly once we have complete data.”
Meanwhile, nearby SUNY Buffalo State College warned anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately, suggesting that the threat may still be active as of 4.30pm.
Motorists told to avoid area
Buffalo police have instructed motorists to avoid the area between Route 198 and Amherst Street while law enforcement are on the scene at the high school.
Photos posted on social media reveal a heavy police presence in the area around the school while a police helicopter was seen circling overhead.
It remains unclear if the shooter has been apprehended.
One person hospitalised: report
A journalist stationed at the scene reported that at least one person has been hospitalised following the shooting.
WGRZ reporter Robert Hackford said that person was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, suggesting they were a student.
Mr Hackford also described a brief conversation with a student who witnessed the shooting and said: “It was crazy. We didn’t know what was happening.”
Another report from Buffalo News claimed the victims included a student and a security guard. A police source told the outlet the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups.
Nearby college issues shelter in place warning
Moments after reports of the high school shooting emerged, nearby SUNY Buffalo State College put out an alert on Twitter.
It advised anyone on campus to shelter in place immediately.
FBI filmed entering school
A response team from the FBI was seen entering the high school in footage from WKBW reporter Olivia Proia.
The outlet reported that gunfire erupted at around 3.45pm.
What we know so far
Reports of gunfire at McKinley High School emerged just after 4pm local time on Wednesday.
Few details have been released about the incident, including whether the shooter has been apprehended.
The Independent's Rachel Sharp reports:
Shooter opens fire at Buffalo high school
The shooting unfolded at around 3:45pm at McKinley High School
