Buffalo shooting: Two people including one student shot at McKinley High School
The shooting unfolded at around 3:45pm at McKinley High School
Two people including one student have been shot at a high school in Buffalo, New York state, according to authorities.
The shooting unfolded at around 3:45pm on Wednesday afternoon at McKinley High School on Elmwood Avenue, reported WIVB.
At least one person has been taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital for treatment. The conditions of the victims is not clear.
The school has been plunged into lockdown and people at the nearby SUNY Buffalo State College were urged to shelter in place, as the whereabouts of the shooter remains unclear.
SUNY Buffalo State College tweeted at 4:22pm that there had been reports of an armed person near to its campus.
The suspect was last seen near McKinley High School on Elmwood Ave heading towards 198, the university said.
In a follow-up tweet, the college urged people to continue to shelter in place and said that police would issue an all-clear message when it is safe. Motorists were also being urged to avoid the area.
This is breaking news. More to follow
