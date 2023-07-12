Caesars Palace - live: ‘Armed’ man captured and hostage saved as SWAT team raids Las Vegas hotel room
Las Vegas police arrested assailant and rescued female hostage held in Caesars Palace hotel room
A standoff between a hostile man with a hostage and Las Vegas police is over.
A SWAT team was able to arrest a man barricaded in the famous Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Tuesday afternoon, while rescuing a female hostage.
The man, who claimed he was armed, had spent the morning throwing large objects out of the window of his hotel room, sending guests on the pool deck running for cover.
The woman held inside the room with the man is apparently unharmed.
Bystander video showed broken glass and debris littering various decks at the Caesars.
Police have not said whether any guns were found at the scene of the standoff.
The incident briefly triggered worries there could be another mass shooting on the Strip, after a gunman killed 58 people from his Vegas hotel room in 2017.
In addition to claiming he was armed, a man who barricaded himself in a Caesars Palace hotel room on Tuesday also threw numerous pieces of furniture out of a shattered window, raining debris on lower levers of the famed casino.
Watch what happened below.
North Carolina real estate broker Alyssa Hellman told The Independent she was at the Caesars Palace pool with her wife when she heard a loud bang at about 1.30pm.
She said she looked up to see that a window had been broken on about the 10th floor, and a man inside started throwing furniture out onto the concourse.
“We heard a bang and then one of the windows was broken open, and the guy was throwing things out. Lamps, a TV and a minibar. He’s drawn the curtains now,” Ms Hellman said.
Ms Hellman said guests were evacuated from the pool area, but staff did not explain what was going on.
The couple had retreated to a safe distance and said everyone around them seemed “pretty calm and content”.
“We’re tucked back hidden away, closer to the Bellagio,” she said.
It took a SWAT team and a group of Las Vegas crisis negotiators to end a standoff that spanned much of Tuesday at the Caesars Palace hotel and casino.
Earlier in the day, the Las Vegas police provided an update on what led up to the tense incident.
Las Vegas police have arrested a man who was barricaded inside a Caesars Palace hotel room with a female hostage, ending a standoff that spanned most of the day.
“SWAT made entry into the hotel room and has taken the subject into custody,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday in a statement on Twitter. “The female who was also in the room is safe and with officers.”
Earlier in the day, the man, who claimed he was armed, dragged a woman “by force” into his room, according to the LVMPD.
The assailant was seen throwing large pieces of furniture out of a broken window in his 21st-floor room.
‘Business as usual’ on floor of Caesars after standoff
The air of panic at Caesars Palace has dissipated after police this afternoon captured a man holding a woman hostage inside his room and throwing furniture out the window.
“In the casino, it’s business as usual,” according to Associated Press writer John Marshall, who was on vacation with his family at the hotel-casino where the standoff took place.
No evidence of guns inside hotel room, despite man’s claims
Police have so far discovered no evidence of guns inside a room in the Caesars Palace where a man was holding a woman hostage, despite the assailant’s claims that he was armed, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
A standoff between police and a man barricaded with a hostage inside a Las Vegas hotel is over.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday afternoon a SWAT team entered the room in the Caesars Palace where the man was hiding, capturing the suspect and rescuing a woman who police said was forcibly dragged into the room earlier in the day.
“There will be a large police presence with vehicles as this investigation continues and units disperse,” the LVMPD said on Tuesday on Twitter.
New details emerge about Vegas hostage situation
Slowly but surely, new details are arriving about the ongoing hostage standoff unfolding in Las Vegas.
The hostile man who forcibly took a woman hostage in his room at the Caesars palace is located on the 21st floor of the famed casino.
Police SWAT officers have control of the immediate area around the room, and guests on other floors weren’t evacuated or told to restrict their movements, according to The Associated Press.
Video shows broken glass on balcony of Vegas hotel as standoff continues
Dramatic video shows the damage from the ongoing standoff between police and a hostile man barricaded in a room at the Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
News 3 Las Vegas reporter Brett Forrest captured a video of broken glass and other debtris litering a balcony at the famed hotel, detritus from the angry hostage-taker bunkered in the tower above, who has been throwing furniture out of a broken window.
Down below, guests have been evacuated from the Caesars pool.