A standoff between a hostile man with a hostage and Las Vegas police is over.

A SWAT team was able to arrest a man barricaded in the famous Caesars Palace hotel-casino on Tuesday afternoon, while rescuing a female hostage.

The man, who claimed he was armed, had spent the morning throwing large objects out of the window of his hotel room, sending guests on the pool deck running for cover.

The woman held inside the room with the man is apparently unharmed.

Bystander video showed broken glass and debris littering various decks at the Caesars.

Police have not said whether any guns were found at the scene of the standoff.

The incident briefly triggered worries there could be another mass shooting on the Strip, after a gunman killed 58 people from his Vegas hotel room in 2017.