Man crashes dump truck into wife’s home amid ‘acrimonious’ divorce

A California man smashed a dump truck into his estranged wife’s home amid the couple’s bitter divorce.

Patricia Dunn told ABC7 Los Angeles that her husband, Ronald Lee Dunn, was behind the wheel of the truck and slammed it into her home in South Los Angeles.

“A man under that kind of rage – who’s to say what he might do?” she told the news station.

She told the channel that the area of the home that the truck smashed into was her bedroom.

Ms Dunn said that her 60-year-old husband first hit the home in a Chevy Impala, car before returning the truck to do more damage.

She says he then returned again in the Chevy before law enforcement arrived on the scene.

Video from the scene shows the metal fence around the house is bent to the ground and there are visible dents in the walls of the home.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says deputies did not arrive for around 30 minutes as the incident was called in as a traffic collision and not a crime.

1/2 Violent video shows when a man in South LA crashes a dump truck into his wife's home. Patricia Dunn said the driver was her husband and they are going through a divorce. The story today at 4 p.m. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/4XRaP1T6L0 — Eric Resendiz (@abc7eric) January 16, 2023

LASD has now issued a wanted notice for Mr Dunn for vandalism.

Ms Dunn told ABC7 that she would be filing a restraining order against her husband.

“Because we are going through a divorce. And he is upset about the fact no contact. He’s verbally abusive and I have nothing nice to say,” she added.