Two-year-old boy dies a week after brother killed by hit-and-run driver who slammed into family’s car in LA
Police searching for driver who stopped then ran from scene of accident in South LA
Second child dies from injuries in South LA hit and run crash
A two-year-old boy has died a week after his teenage brother was killed when a hit-and-run driver smashed into their family car in California.
Damian Amaya-Pineda and Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, were being driven to their grandmother’s house when their vehicle was hit by a Mercedes.
Police say that the driver stopped after the 9 January crash in South Los Angeles, but then got out of the car and ran off. No arrests have been made in the case.
Their mother, Debbie Amaya, was released from the hospital on Sunday night and Damian died on Monday.
“A mother should never bury her children,” Ms Amaya told KCAL.
“A mom should never bury her children and it hurts me so bad that I didn’t just lose just one. I lost two of my sons.”
The boys’ sister was also in the vehicle but survived the crash.
“She even told me she felt bad because she made it alive. I told her not to feel like that ... She misses her brothers,” added Ms Amaya.
And she admits to feeling guilty at surviving the crash that took her sons’ lives. “I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t see it coming,” she told the news station.
