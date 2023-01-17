Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A two-year-old boy has died a week after his teenage brother was killed when a hit-and-run driver smashed into their family car in California.

Damian Amaya-Pineda and Chris Amaya-Pineda, 13, were being driven to their grandmother’s house when their vehicle was hit by a Mercedes.

Police say that the driver stopped after the 9 January crash in South Los Angeles, but then got out of the car and ran off. No arrests have been made in the case.

Their mother, Debbie Amaya, was released from the hospital on Sunday night and Damian died on Monday.

“A mother should never bury her children,” Ms Amaya told KCAL.

“A mom should never bury her children and it hurts me so bad that I didn’t just lose just one. I lost two of my sons.”

The boys’ sister was also in the vehicle but survived the crash.

“She even told me she felt bad because she made it alive. I told her not to feel like that ... She misses her brothers,” added Ms Amaya.

And she admits to feeling guilty at surviving the crash that took her sons’ lives. “I didn’t see it coming, I didn’t see it coming,” she told the news station.