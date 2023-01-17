Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Six people, including a teenage mother and her six-month-old baby boy, were the victims of a likely drug cartel attack in California, according to authorities.

Samuel Pina said that his 17-year-old granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed in the shocking attack in Goshen on Monday morning.

“I can’t wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this,” he told the Associated Press.

Mr Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father’s side of the family in Goshen. He also told the news organisation that her dad’s uncle, her dad’s cousin, and her grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.

“I think it’s specifically connected to the cartel,” Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told The Los Angeles Times on Monday. “The level of violence … this was not your run-of-the-mill, low-end gang member.”

The sheriff told the newspaper that several of the victims, including the mother and the baby, had been shot in the head by their attackers.

The sheriff said that it appeared the mother had been trying to flee when she and her son were killed.

Deputies who arrived at the scene found the baby being cradled in his mother’s arms in a ditch outside the home.

Officials say that a search warrant was carried out last week at the location which resulted in one arrest and the seizure of guns, marijuana and methamphetamine.

The sheriff said that the nature of the attack suggested they were searching for two experienced killers.

“If [they] are specifically shooting everyone in the head, they know what they are doing ... [and] they are comfortable with what they are doing,” the sheriff told The Los Angeles Times.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.