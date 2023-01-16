Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1673891215

California gang shooting - live: Two suspects sought in Visalia after teen mum and baby among six killed

Polie say that two gunmen remain on the loose

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 16 January 2023 17:46
(AB7)

A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California, on Monday, authorities say.

The Tulore County Sheriff’s Office said they believe two gunmen entered an address in Harvest Road, Goshen, nine miles west of Visalia, and fired multiple rounds just after 3.30am local time on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Liz Jones told The Sacramento Bee that the infant and her mother were among the dead, but could not provide details of any of the other victims.

Two people who were inside the home survived after hiding from the gunmen, Ms Jones told the news outlet.

Authorities executed a search warrant for drugs out at the home one week prior to the attack.

1673891215

Investigation into shooting ongoing

Graeme Massie16 January 2023 17:46
1673890723

Baby and teen mother among six killed in gang shooting in California

A six month old baby and their 17-year-old mother were among six people shot dead in a home in Visalia, California, on Monday, authorities say.

Baby and teen mother among six killed in gang shooting in California

Two gunmen burst into home and shot dead six of the eight people living there, sheriff’s deputies say

Graeme Massie16 January 2023 17:38
1673890511

This is a live blog on a California gang shooting that left six people dead.

More follows.

Graeme Massie16 January 2023 17:35

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in