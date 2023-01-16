California shooting that killed six ‘not random act of violence’, police say

A shooting in California that left six people dead was “not a random act of violence”, police have said.

The victims, including a 17-year-old mother and a six-month-old baby, were shot dead at a home in Goshen on Monday (16 January).

“We do not believe that this is a random act of violence, we believe that this is very targeted, this is very personal,” Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

“What we want to do is make sure we do everything we can to bring justice to the victims of this crime.”

