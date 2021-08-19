Floyd Ray Roseberry: Capitol bomb threat suspect identified, told his wife he was going fishing

Floyd Ray Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina

Bevan Hurley
Thursday 19 August 2021 19:35
<p>A person is apprehended after being in a pickup truck parked on the sidewalk in front of the Library of Congress' Thomas Jefferson Building. The man was identified as Floyd Ray Roseberry, 49, of Grover, North Carolina, according to two people briefed on the matter. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)</p>

(AP)

Police have identified the man accused of making a bomb threat from his pickup truck on Capitol Hill as Floyd Ray Roseberry, according to multiple reports.

Mr Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina, according to authorities.

On a video live-streamed to Facebook, Mr Roseberry said he was a looking to start a revolution against Joe Biden and the Democrats.

His wife NBC News that her husband had left North Carolina on Wednesday night and told her he was going on a fishing trip.

“She says her husband has been upset of the result of the Presidential election and voted for the first time in his life for President Trump,” NBC News reported.

