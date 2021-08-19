Police have identified the man accused of making a bomb threat from his pickup truck on Capitol Hill as Floyd Ray Roseberry, according to multiple reports.

Mr Roseberry is a 49-year-old man from Grover, North Carolina, according to authorities.

On a video live-streamed to Facebook, Mr Roseberry said he was a looking to start a revolution against Joe Biden and the Democrats.

His wife NBC News that her husband had left North Carolina on Wednesday night and told her he was going on a fishing trip.

“She says her husband has been upset of the result of the Presidential election and voted for the first time in his life for President Trump,” NBC News reported.

More follows.