An imprisoned Capitol rioter who tweeted that her “white skin” would save her from jail has outrageously claimed she is being persecuted like “Jews in Germany”.

Texas real estate agent Jenna Ryan, 51, told NBC News in an interview just before she began a 60-day prison sentence that she was being unfairly victimised.

“They’re making fun of my skin colour. They’re calling me an ‘insurrection Barbie’.

“They have no idea who I am as a person, what my beliefs are, what I’ve been through, who I am,” she told the network.

“And so, that is the epitome of a scapegoat. Just like they did that to the Jews in Germany. Those were scapegoats. And I believe that people who are Caucasian are being turned into evil in front of the media.”

Ryan made the comments just before reporting to prison on 21 December to begin a jail sentence for her role in the 6 January riots.

When pressed by NBC about comparing her legal predicament to the Holocaust, Ryan said that she was afraid to answer “because I will be attacked”.

Ryan flew by private jet from Texas to Washington DC to take part in the 6 January riots and posted a series of videos to social media celebrating what she described as “one of the best days of my life”.

She gained attention for a post to Twitter in March last year, where she said: “Sorry, I have blonde hair, white skin, a great job, a great future, and I’m not going to jail.”

The social media post ultimately backfired and Ryan pleaded guilty last August to misdemeanour disorderly conduct charges for entering the Capitol building with hundreds of other armed Trump supporters to try to prevent the results of the 2020 presidential election from being certified.

On the day of the insurrection, Ryan posted a video to social media saying: “We are going to f***ing go in here. Life or death, it doesn’t matter. Here we go.” she said, according to court documents.

“Y’all know who to hire for your Realtor, Jenna Ryan for your Realtor.”

Texas realtor Jenna Ryan, pictured at the Capitol on 6 January 2021, wants a presidential pardon for her participation in the riot (CBS 11)

Once she reached the Capitol, Ryan posted a photo on social media, showing herself – decked out with a knitted hat bearing Donald Trump‘s name - standing next to a window broken during the attack.

Prosecutors claimed she entered the Capitol along with the thousands of other Trump supporters who attacked police and destroyed doors and windows that day. They claim she chanted “USA, USA” and could be heard saying they were there “in the name of Jesus.”