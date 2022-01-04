Steve Bannon slams Kevin McCarthy for refusing to celebrate 6 January anniversary

Indicted former Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Monday accused House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of being part of a “controlled opposition” for his refusal to celebrate last year’s violent attack on the Capitol by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Mr Bannon plans to host a special edition of his War Room podcast featuring Representatives Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, both of whom have praised the violent rioters as “patriots”.

According to Axios, the 6 January edition of War Room will also include Darren Beattie, a white nationalist who has promoted conspiracy theories which posit that the entire Capitol attack was the doing of agents provocateurs working for the federal government.

By contrast, Mr McCarthy has not announced any House GOP events to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the pro-Trump insurrection.

Speaking during his podcast on Monday, former Breitbart executive predicted that the House GOP would gain at least 100 seats occupied by “MAGA-loving” Republicans who prioritise loyalty to Mr Trump over any other concerns.

He said an effective Republican leader in those circumstances would not bother to acknowledge Democrats in any instance.

“We're going to run the tables on you with 100 seats in the House of Representatives and then bye bye, you're gone,” he said. “I don't care what you say – you can show up to committee meetings or not – we don't care because it's not going to matter anymore ... when we get the right leadership in the House ... focused leadership that's prepared to make sure our country's not stolen, leadership that’s not just sitting there as controlled opposition.”