Capitol riot committee wants Sean Hannity to testify, congressman confirms

Fox News host Sean Hannity will likely become the first employee of the network to face a request for his testimony from the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot, a member of the panel confirmed on Tuesday.

Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC that an official announcement that the committee would seek Mr Hannity’s cooperation was forthcoming.

"Yes. I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon,” said the California Democrat.

An attorney for Mr Hannity, Jay Sekulow, told Axios that the committee’s request could result in the Fox News host raising claims that his contacts with the president’s team were protected by the First Amendment, though it was unclear how that would come in to play unless Mr Hannity himself was facing some kind of retribution from the committee.

“If true, any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns regarding freedom of the press,” said Mr Hannity’s attorney.

