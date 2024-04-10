✕ Close Lori Vallow’s uncle speaks out about Chad Daybell’s trial

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Chad Daybell, alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally on trial in the triple-murder case that shocked America.

After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.

On Monday, Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner told Court TV he believes his niece would love to testify in her husband’s case.

“I think she would love it,” he said. “To be able to get up there and talk about the alternative reality they’ve created together and they would hear nothing else except that alternative reality, their mission, that same type of dribble that came out in her statement at her sentencing.”

Daybell faces first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy, Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.