Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally in court for his trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.

A juror who found Vallow guilty last year will be at Daybell’s trial, which began with jury selection Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.

“They proved to one jury that Lori was guilty and now they are going to try to prove to another jury that Chad is guilty,” Tom Evans told Court TV. “But I think both can be true. I think Chad was the guru, he was the leader, he was the religious priest holder in that relationship.”

Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.

Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.

If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.