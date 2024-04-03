Chad Daybell trial – live: Lori Vallow juror speaks out as jury selection enters third day in husband’s case
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally in court for his trial over the triple-murder case that shocked America.
A juror who found Vallow guilty last year will be at Daybell’s trial, which began with jury selection Monday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
“They proved to one jury that Lori was guilty and now they are going to try to prove to another jury that Chad is guilty,” Tom Evans told Court TV. “But I think both can be true. I think Chad was the guru, he was the leader, he was the religious priest holder in that relationship.”
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and son Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Day 3 of jury selection in Chad Daybell's trial underway
Jury selection continues today in Chad Daybell’s triple murder trial.
The livestream is up on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel, but court is set to resume at 11am ET/9amMT.
Day 2 of jury selection ended yesterday with a total of 20 qualified jurors.
They need a jury pool of 50 people before each side can start using their peremptory strikes.
A jury of 12 plus six alternates could be set by the end of the week.
Could Chad Daybell be sentenced to death?
If Daybell is found guilty at the end of his trial, he could be sentenced to life in prison or could face the death penalty.
His attorney John Prior filed a motion to have the death penalty taken off the table, but Judge Boyce denied the request.
If jurors return a guilty verdict, they first will need to consider whether any aggravating factors apply in the case. The jurors will be sequestered during deliberations.
Those aggravating factors could are:
At the time the murder was committed, the defendant also committed another murder
The defendant exhibited utter disregard for human life
The murder was committed during another serious crime
The murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, manifesting exceptional depravity”
If the jurors decide there are no aggravating factors, Judge Boyce will sentence Daybell anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.
Sentencing will take place immediately following the verdict.
What to expect for Daybell trial Day 3
Day three of Chad Daybell’s trial continues with jury selection on Wednesday.
Twenty people have advanced to the next round in the process. The questioning will continue until 50 total people have been chosen for the pool before both the state and the defence are able to strike.
Eventually 18 jurors will be chosen, which includes six alternates.
Jury selection is expected to take about a week. The trial itself is expected to last eight to 10 weeks.
Grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered son JJ brands Chad Daybell a ‘wimp’
Almost one year after “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow was convicted of killing her two children and conspiring to murder her love rival, the victim’s family members are returning to the same Idaho courtroom to see her husband Chad Daybell go on trial for the slayings.
Larry Woodcock, the grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered seven-year-old son JJ Vallow, told East Idaho News in a recent interview that he and his wife Kay will be once again traveling from their Louisiana home to Idaho for the proceedings.
Mr Woodcock said he believes prosecutors will prove their case against the alleged cult leader, who he described as a “wimp of a man”.
Grandfather of Lori Vallow’s murdered son brands Chad Daybell a ‘wimp’ ahead of trial
Jury selection for Chad Daybell’s trial is scheduled to begin 1 April in Ada County, Idaho
Tammy Daybell’s siblings releases statement as trial begins
Tammy Daybell’s siblings released a statement on 1 April through the Tammy Douglas Daybell Foundation, a charity in her honor that advocates for literacy programs in Utah and Idaho.
“While the trial brings its own set of challenges, our love for Tammy fuels our determination to make a positive, lasting impact in her name. Through our work together, we honor her memory and foster literacy in our community; something she worked her whole life to achieve,” Michael Douglas, Tammy’s oldest sibling and the foundation’s CFO, said in the statement.
When her body was exhumed for an autopsy in 2020, it was discovered that she had died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”
Who was Tammy Daybell?
Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell. On 19 October 2019, the healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled from natural causes.
Less than weeks later, he married Lori Vallow.
It was only after her two children were reported missing weeks later – and authorities began delving into Vallow and Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
Investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy in December 2020 and found that Tammy had died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”
In a shocking moment revealed at Vallow’s trial, Daybell had predicted his wife Tammy would soon be dead.
Daybell is charged with murder in relation to her death, as well as the murders of Vallow’s two children. He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for all three deaths.
Watch as Lori Vallow claims murdered children are ‘happy in heaven’
Lori Vallow Daybell: Timeline of ‘doomsday cult mom’ case
More than three years after her children were last seen alive, “doomsday cult mom” Lori Vallow is now behind bars staring down a life in prison.
Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 8, vanished without a trace in September 2019, sparking a multi-state search while their mother appeared carefree – marrying her new husband Chad Daybell on a beach in Hawaii.
The children’s bodies were finally discovered nine months later buried in a pet cemetery on Mr Daybell’s property in Idaho.
Their disappearances and deaths mark only part of a dramatic case that spans a deeply disturbing pattern of murders, unexplained deaths and bizarre cult beliefs about killing zombies.
Here’s a full timeline:
What is the bizarre ‘doomsday’ cult at centre of murders
After the couple met and their relationship grew more intense, so too did Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow’s apocalyptic beliefs.
Daybell had been writing books about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – and Vallow followed them before the pair met.
She was married to Charles Vallow at the time, who claimed in divorce papers that Vallow believed she was a god-like figure chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers.
Multiple friends said the couple believed they could drive out evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil”.
Most chillingly, the couple allegedly believed that people, including JJ and Tylee, had become “zombies”. They allegedly had a scoring system for ranking how far people’s souls had gone from good to evil.
The only way to then rid an individual of the zombies would be for them to die, according to documents.
How did Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow meet?
They met in October 2018 at a religious conference in St. George, Utah. They began recording together on the Preparing a People podcast “Time to Warrior Up” as well as other podcasts, many of which focused on the end of the world.
At the time, Vallow was married to Charles Vallow, who had become concerned for his wife’s mental health and went to the police for help. He filed for divorce in January 2019 but later withdrew the filing.
Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles in July 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Cox claimed the shooting was in self-defence.
Just a year after Daybell and Vallow met, and less than three weeks after Tammy had died, they married in Hawaii on 5 November 2019.