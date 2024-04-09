Chad Daybell trial live: Lori Vallow ‘would love to testify’ in ‘cult prophet’ husband’s death penalty case, says uncle
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally on trial in the triple-murder case that shocked America.
After a week of jury selection, opening statements will begin Wednesday at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho. The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
On Monday, Vallow’s uncle Rex Conner told Court TV he believes his niece would love to testify in her husband’s case.
“I think she would love it,” he said. “To be able to get up there and talk about the alternative reality they’ve created together and they would hear nothing else except that alternative reality, their mission, that same type of dribble that came out in her statement at her sentencing.”
Daybell faces first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder in the deaths of his first wife Tammy, Vallow’s children, Tylee, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, he faces the death penalty or life in prison.
What is the bizarre ‘doomsday’ cult at centre of murders
After the couple met and their relationship grew more intense, so too did their apocalyptic beliefs.
Daybell had been writing books about apocalyptic scenarios loosely based on the theology of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – and Vallow followed them before the pair met.
She was married to Charles Vallow at the time, who claimed in divorce papers that Vallow believed she was a god-like figure chosen to carry out the work of 144,000 believers.
Multiple friends said the couple believed they could drive out evil spirits and seek revelations from “beyond the spiritual veil”.
Most chillingly, the couple allegedly believed that people, including JJ and Tylee, had become “zombies”. They allegedly had a scoring system for ranking how far people’s souls had gone from good to evil.
The only way to then rid an individual of the zombies would be for them to die, according to documents.
How did Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow meet?
They met in October 2018 at a religious conference in St. George, Utah. They began recording together on the Preparing a People podcast “Time to Warrior Up” as well as other podcasts, many of which focused on the end of the world.
At the time, Vallow was married to Charles Vallow, who had become concerned for his wife’s mental health and went to the police for help. He filed for divorce in January 2019 but later withdrew the filing.
Vallow’s brother Alex Cox shot and killed Charles in July 2019 in Chandler, Arizona. Cox claimed the shooting was in self-defence.
Just a year after Daybell and Vallow met, and less than three weeks after Tammy had died, they married in Hawaii on 5 November 2019.
How did Tammy Daybell die?
Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell. On 19 October 2019, the healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled from natural causes.
Less than weeks later, he married Lori Vallow.
It was only after Vallow’s two children were reported missing weeks later – and authorities began delving into Vallow and Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
Investigators exhumed her body for an autopsy in December 2020 and found that Tammy had died “at the hands of another and died of asphyxiation.”
In a shocking moment revealed at Vallow’s trial, Daybell had predicted his wife Tammy would soon be dead.
Daybell is charged with murder in relation to her death, as well as the murders of Vallow’s two children. He’s also charged with conspiracy to commit murder for all three deaths.
Vallow was found guilty of conspiracy to kill Tammy, with prosecutors alleging that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother, Alex Cox.
No trial proceedings today
There will be no trial proceedings for Chad Daybell’s case today.
A jury was seated on Monday and will be sworn in on Wednesday before opening statements begin at 8.30amMT/10.30am ET.
The proceedings will be livestreamed each day on Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel .
At Vallow’s sentencing in July 2023 for the murders of her two children and conspiring to kill Daybell’s wife Tammy, she proclaimed that “no one was murdered in this case.”
Who are the jurors seated in the Chad Daybell case?
A jury of 10 men and eight women have been seated in the trial of Chad Daybell.
Out of the 18 people chosen, there are six alternates.
However, all 18 will be present throughout the eight to 10 week trial.
The six alternates will be chosen before deliberations.
If the jury decides Daybell is guilty, they will be tasked with deciding if he should get the death penalty or life in prison.
Here’s the schedule for Chad Daybell’s trial
The following is a daily schedule for Chad Daybell’s trial beginning on Wednesday with opening statements.
The proceedings will be livestreamed each day on Judge Steven Boyce's YouTube channel .
10:30 a.m. ET: Attorneys arrive
11:00 a.m. ET: Jury arrives
2:00 p.m. ET: Lunch break (30-45 minutes)
5:00-5:30 p.m. ET: Recess
Juror from Lori Vallow’s trial speaks out about Chad Daybell
