Chad Daybell trial live: Jury selection enters second week in Lori Vallow’s husband’s death penalty case
Chad Daybell’s trial comes one year after Lori Vallow was convicted over the murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell, the alleged cult leader husband of convicted killer Lori Vallow, is finally having his day in court over the triple-murder case that shocked America.
Jury selection began on Monday 1 April at the Ada County Courthouse, in Boise, Idaho, entering its second week on 8 April as the prosecution, defence and judge narrow down a panel to take on the death penalty case.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft over the deaths of his first wife Tammy Daybell, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell and her late brother Alex Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
JJ’s grandparents Larry and Kay Woodcock have spoken out to say that they plan to attend every day of the trial when it gets under way after jury selection.
“We’re ready for It,” Mr Woodcock told KSLTV. “Let’s get this show on the road.”
The trial is set to last eight to 10 weeks.
A jury could be seated today in Chad Daybell trial
Jury selection is expected to wrap up today in the trial of Chad Daybell after a week-long process.
The prosecution and defense will work this morning to narrow down jurors to the final 18 – 12 main jurors and 6 alternates.
There will be no live broadcast today.
Judge Boyce made the decision based on limited seating and the dangers of showing potential jurors on the broadcast.
Judge bans live streaming of Chad Daybell trial for last day of jury selection
There will be no live broadcast of Chad Daybell’s trial Monday, 8 April, during the final day of jury selection.
Judge Boyce made the decision based on limited seating and the dangers of showing potential jurors on the broadcast, Law&Crime’s Cathy Russon tweeted on Sunday.
The judge made clear that this is only for Monday.
Live streaming will be back on Tuesday and opening statements are expected.
Juror in Lori Vallow in trial shares his thoughts on Chad Daybell’s trial
Who was Alex Cox?
The “doomsday cult” couple had a third – lesser-known – alleged accomplice who also conspired with them to kill as part of their bizarre cult beliefs and for monetary greed.
Vallow’s brother Alex Cox – a man who can never be brought to justice as he mysteriously dropped dead as the net closed in.
Cox mysteriously died in December 2019 at the age of 51.
His death has been ruled natural causes, with indications of a blood clot wedged in the arteries of his lungs. However, the overdose drug Narcan was also found in his system.
The timing of his death was especially curious.
It was five months after Cox shot dead Vallow’s fourth husband Charles Vallow.
It was two months after the children’s murders, one month after Tammy’s murder.
And it was just hours after Tammy’s body was exhumed by investigators who had become increasingly suspicious about her death.
Where are the children? Remains found buried in Daybell’s backyard
Nine months after the children went missing in 2019, the children’s family members’ worst fears were realised when JJ and Tylee’s remains were discovered buried in Daybell’s backyard in June 2020.
JJ’s body was found in a black plastic bag wrapped in duct tape while Tylee’s body had been dismembered and burned in a fire pit, before being buried in the pet cemetery.
Cellphone data places Vallow’s brother Alex Cox in the yard of Daybell’s property in the hours after both of the children’s disappearances.
The morning after Tylee was last seen alive, Daybell also sent a text to his wife to say that he had shot a raccoon and buried it in the pet cemetery on the grounds of their property.
