Chad Daybell trial live: Daughter says he taught her about death percentages and castings – but not zombies
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
Chad Daybell’s daughter Emma Murray told an Idaho jury on Monday that her father taught her about death percentages and castings – but not zombies.
Ms Murray testified that the self-proclaimed prophet who wrote “doomsday” books, would talk to her about his bizarre religious views, including how he regularly ascribed “death percentages” to people.
Daybell’s daughter, as well as his son Garth, were the first two people to testify in their father’s defense after six weeks of testimony from the prosecution.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the 2019 deaths of his former wife Tammy, and his current wife Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, who were found buried in his backyard in June 2020, nine months after they vanished.
Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow, whom he married two weeks after Tammy died, justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.
But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow.
Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year, referred to her two youngest kids as zombies, one friend testified during her trial. She received three life sentences.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Daybell trial resumes with defense witness
Court resumes today at 10:30am ET / 8:30am MT in Ada County, Idaho.
Joseph Murray, Chad Daybell's son-in-law, will be back on the stand this morning.
Mr Murray is the husband of Daybell’s daughter Emma, who testified yesterday in defense of her father.
RECAP: Chad Daybell’s defense calls on two of his children
Where is Lori Vallow?
Chad Daybell’s former wife Tammy and Lori Vallow’s children weren’t the only victims as her descent into cult beliefs led to a trail of death and destruction in her wake.
She’s now jailed in Arizona on charges for conspiring to kill two other people.
Andrea Cavallier reports:
What are the charges against Chad Daybell?
Chad Daybell was arrested on 9 June 2020 and booked into the Fremont County Jail after the remains of Lori Vallow’s children were found in his Rexburg, Idaho backyard.
He had left the house during the search as Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI swarmed the property and began a dig that lasted for hours. But he was arrested a short time later.
Daybell has shown little to no emotion at his court appearances over the past four years.
On 21 March, he was transferred from Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail in Boise in preparation for his trial.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and the death of his former wife Tammy. He’s also charged with insurance fraud.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to kill the children and Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money, the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
RECAP: Was Chad Daybell almost acquitted of murder because of a typo?
A typo in Chad Daybell’s triple murder indictment doesn’t mean that he should be acquitted of one of the deaths, Judge Steven Boyce said Thursday.
Shortly after prosecutors closed their case, the judge alerted the attorneys to a major error: The date of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s death was wrong in the indictment.
That sparked a flurry of arguments over whether the problem could be fixed or if Daybell should simply be acquitted of that charge.
“We’re all kind of falling on our sword here,” special assistant attorney general Ingrid Batey told the judge Thursday, describing the issue as “clearly a clerical error.”
Boyce ultimately agreed with prosecutors, describing it as an “inadvertent mistake” and saying jurors could be given special instructions allowing them to still consider the full case.
Court dismisses for the day
Court is over for the day.
Testimony will continue tomorrow at 10:30am ET/ 8:30am MT.
Garth Daybell testifies about finding mother’s body
Chad Daybell’s son Garth testified about the day his mother Tammy Daybell died.
Tammy told him: “I don’t feel good today. I don’t want to cook. Can you go get some McDonald’s for us?”
So Garth drove to Rexburg, Idaho and picked up food for himself, mom and dad. It was Tammy’s last meal.
He left for a night job and when he returned around 1am, he went to bed and stayed up until 3am watching YouTube.
“As I passed their bedroom, I heard my father snoring,” he said.
He said he didn’t see any sign of a struggle or fight - as far as he knew, it was a normal night.
Garth was awakened a few hours later by his dad saying, “Garth, Garth get up. I need help.”
When Garth got to the bedroom, he saw his mother had rolled out of bed and her feet were tangled in the sheets. He got her back into bed and said she felt stiff.
“I felt she was cold and stiff and gray. I realized she had been not breathing.”
He said if there had been a struggle or fight, he would have heard it. He says he heard nothing.