Chad Daybell’s daughter Emma Murray told an Idaho jury on Monday that her father taught her about death percentages and castings – but not zombies.

Ms Murray testified that the self-proclaimed prophet who wrote “doomsday” books, would talk to her about his bizarre religious views, including how he regularly ascribed “death percentages” to people.

Daybell’s daughter, as well as his son Garth, were the first two people to testify in their father’s defense after six weeks of testimony from the prosecution.

Daybell, 55, is on trial for the 2019 deaths of his former wife Tammy, and his current wife Lori Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, seven, who were found buried in his backyard in June 2020, nine months after they vanished.

Prosecutors say Daybell and Vallow, whom he married two weeks after Tammy died, justified the three killings by creating an apocalyptic belief system, which was part of an elaborate scheme to eliminate any obstacles from their life.

But Daybell’s attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow.

Vallow, who was convicted of the murders last year, referred to her two youngest kids as zombies, one friend testified during her trial. She received three life sentences.

If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.