Chad Daybell trial: Judge rules charge for murder of Lori Vallow’s son will stand despite clerical error
Chad Daybell’s trial began on 1 April, about a year after Lori Vallow was convicted in the 2019 murders of Tylee Ryan, JJ Vallow, and Tammy Daybell
The judge in Chad Daybell’s murder case has ruled that a typo in the indictment against him does not mean he should be acquitted of one of the deaths
A clerical error in an amended indictment could have led to the dismissal of one of the murder charges in Chad Daybell’s trial.
Judge Steven Boyce pointed out the error when the state rested on Thursday after six weeks of testimony.
Daybell, 55, is on trial for the 2019 murders of his former wife Tammy, and Vallow’s children, Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ, seven. The children were found buried in Daybell’s Idaho backyard nine months after they went missing in September 2019.
Prosecutors say the couple conspired with Vallow’s late brother Alex Cox to carry out the murders as part of their doomsday cult beliefs and that Daybell’s “desire for sex, power, and money” led to the murders. But his defence attorney claims he was manipulated by Vallow.
Last year, Vallow was convicted in the three murders and sentenced to life in prison. Jurors heard how she, Daybell, and Cox were fuelled, in part, by their bizarre cult beliefs.
If convicted, Daybell faces the death penalty or life in prison.
Judge denies motion to acquit 'cult prophet' Chad Daybell on all charges
Chad Daybell accused of killing his wife Tammy, and Lori Vallow’s children Tylee and JJ
Chad Daybell’s children will take the stand in their father’s defence
As the prosecution begins to wrap up its case, many are wondering who will take the stand in Chad Daybell’s defence.
In stark contrast to Vallow’s trial in which no experts were called and no witnesses testified on her behalf, the defence will call four experts and three or four of Daybell’s five adult children.
Defence attorney John Prior said in opening statements that he would present several experts in DNA, forensics and medicine who would testify that it’s impossible to determine what caused Tammy Daybell’s death and that none of Mr Daybell’s DNA was found with the children’s bodies.
“What’s important are facts and evidence,” Mr Prior told the jury. “Don’t be distracted by speculation, don’t be distracted by guesses or suspicions or hunches. It all comes down to facts and evidence.”
After six weeks, the state will call its last witness on Thursday.
Chad Daybell's children will take the stand in their father's defence
Chad Daybell faces the death penalty if convicted in the disturbing murders the prosecution say were fuelled by his desire for ‘sex, money and power’
Watch: Chad Daybell gets emotional as 911 call is played at his murder trial
Recap: FBI Special Agent Douglas Hart previously testified at Lori Vallow’s trial
Agent Hart, who is on the stand now at Chad Daybell’s trial, testified last year at Lori Vallow’s trial.
He testified that the doomsday couple exchanged thousands of text messages, voicemails and photos including messages “relevant to” the deaths of her children and their spouses and referring to them as “obstacles”.
In chilling messages, Vallow complained about being “tired of taking care of demons” while referring to her children.
“We r both so tired of taking care of demons,” she wrote in a text to Daybell in Augsut 2019 – one month before Tylee and JJ were murdered. “We are weary. Please ask the Lord to take them.”
The couple also spoke about inflicting pain on children and giving them “a reason to scream”.
In one exchange, Daybell asked if she wanted him to “cause pain” to the “two three’s” she was travelling with.
She replied to him telling him to hold off, but added that if they started to act up again “we can zap them”.
Daybell agreed and responded: “Sounds great. Yes, If they are going to act up, well at least give them a reason to scream.”
Lori Vallow case summary: Key revelations from 'cult mom's' murder trial
Lori Vallow was at the centre of a bizarre case involving cults and multiple deaths. Rachel Sharp explains the most crucial moments so far in her high-profile trial, which ended with Vallow's conviction for the murder of her two youngest children
What are the charges against Chad Daybell?
Chad Daybell was arrested on 9 June 2020 and booked into the Fremont County Jail after the remains of Lori Vallow’s children were found in his Rexburg, Idaho backyard.
He had left the house during the search as Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff deputies and the FBI swarmed the property and began a dig that lasted for hours. But he was arrested a short time later.
Daybell has shown little to no emotion at his court appearances over the past four years.
On 21 March, he was transferred from Fremont County Jail to the Ada County Jail in Boise in preparation for his trial.
Daybell is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the deaths of the two children and the death of his former wife Tammy. He’s also charged with insurance fraud.
Prosecutors say that the couple conspired with Vallow’s brother Alex Cox to kill the children and Daybell’s wife both as part of their doomsday beliefs – but also to collect life insurance money, the kids’ social security and survivor benefits.
The murder trial of Chad Daybell took an intimate turn on Monday, as jurors listened to text messages exchanged with his wife Lori Daybell -- and the name they had for his penis.
Read the full story:
Chad Daybell trial: Graphic testimony as jury hears Lori Vallow's name for his penis
Revelation came as court considered Chad Daybell's text messages with Lori Vallow
Retired FBI agent Doug Hart is state’s last witness
On Thursday the prosecution called retired FBI agent Doug Hart to the stand as its final witness in the case.
Agent Hart testified about a text on July 29, 2019 between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.
Chad to Lori, “One question: Do you want me to cause pain yet to those two 3s you’re riding with?”
Lori to Chad: “Probably hold off on them till we arrive. They will be a miserable to deal with. But I’ll text you if they start acting up and we can zap them.”
Chad to Lori: “Sounds great. Yes, if they are going to act up, we’ll at least give them a reason to scream. I love, cherish, treasure and adore you.”
Its is uncertain whether the defence will begin their case on Friday, or wait until next week.
Who was Tammy Daybell?
Tammy was the former wife of Chad Daybell. On 19 October 2019, the healthy 49-year-old died suddenly in her sleep.
Despite the mysterious circumstances, her husband declined an autopsy and her death was ruled from natural causes.
Less than three weeks later, he married Lori Vallow.
It was only after her two children were reported missing weeks later – and authorities began delving into Vallow and Daybell, their sudden remarriage and bizarre cult beliefs – that questions began being asked about her death.
Jury hears Lori Vallow’s name for Chad Daybell’s penis
Text messages between Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow appeared to reveal a nickname the couple had for Daybell’s penis, according to testimony from FBI tactical specialist Nicole Heideman.
One message described how “Elena,” a fictional name the pair used for Vallow when discussing their relationship, “gripped the storm and they stare into each other’s eyes as intense waves wash over them,” according to the FBI agent.
The agent added that “the storm” appeared to be a nickname for Daybell’s anatomy, reportedly drawing a smile from the 55-year-old murder suspect at the defence table.
Chad Daybell trial: Graphic testimony as jury hears Lori Vallow's name for his penis
Revelation came as court considered Chad Daybell's text messages with Lori Vallow