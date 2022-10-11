Missing teenager Chloe Campbell found alive in Colorado, police say

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Missing teenager Chloe Campbell has been found alive in Colorado after disappearing 10 days ago, police say.

The 14-year-old was discovered at a home 26 miles away in the state, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced on Monday evening.

The teenager was last seen on 30 September near Boulder High School where she attended a football game with two older men who her family have described as “sketchy.”

Officials say that she was found at a home in Thornton, Colorado, at around 5pm, and she was taken to hospital for evaluation, police told reporters.

Her family had warned that she was a “high risk” target for predators and they were worried she had been taken by traffickers.

But Chief Herold said on Monday that investigators believe that the teenager had instead run away from home.

“There’s an ongoing investigation about where she was and what occurred when she was separated from her family,” Chief Maris Herold said.

“We are incredibly grateful for the partnership of state and federal agencies, who through a variety of investigative efforts, helped our detectives bring Chloe home. We are also appreciative of the outpouring of community and media interest in this case,” the police chief added.

Authorities say there is “no evidence” that an abduction took place.

(Boulder Police)

“We have no reason to believe at this time that she was held against her will,” said Deputy Chief Stephen Redfearn.

And he added: “There was no readily noticeable injuries or anything like that.”

Deputy Chief Redfern said investigators worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations after they received new information on Monday that led them to the Thornton home.

“Our department diligently addressed this case from the time we first became aware of it. The investigation was consistent with known best practices for runaway children,” he added. “We are relieved that Chloe has been found.”

Officials said that no more information would be released because of Chloe’s age and privacy concerns.