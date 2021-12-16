Three men arrested over deaths of model Christy Giles and friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola

Suspects reportedly identified by 24-year-old’s husband

Gino Spocchia
Thursday 16 December 2021 14:53

‘The loss is just so hard’: Christy Giles’ husband on her death

Three men aged between 37 and 47 have reportedly been arrested in connection with the deaths of a model, Christy Giles, and her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola.

Police in Los Angeles were thought to have made the arrests on Wednesday afternoon, more than a month after Ms Giles and Ms Cabrales-Arzola died following a night out.

The two women were allegedly found “lifeless” outside two Los Angeles hospitals, after going on a night out with friends. Both women died following the incident.

Jan Cielliers, Ms Giles’s husband, confirmed the arrests to news outlets on Wednesday night. Although no official statement has been made by police.

He said David Pearce, 37, had been arrested by Los Angeles police and charged with manslaughter. The crime has a prison sentence of up to 11 years under California law.

Two other men, 42-year-old Brandt Osborn, and 47-year-old Michael Ansbach, were meanwhile charged with accessory to manslaughter, as the New York Post reported.

Both men could face a prison sentence of three years and a $5,000 (£3,700) each, if convicted, under California law – although the arrests have not been confirmed publicly by Los Angeles police.

All three men were being held on bail on Thursday, according to The Post, with Mr Osborn and Mr Ansbach on a $100,000 bail, and Mr Pearce on a $1m bail.

Ms Osborn, according to the report, was an actor IMDB profile describes him as former model who was born in Staten Island, New York, and living in Los Angeles.

He was said to have been arrested on the set of “NCIS: Los Angeles” on Wednesday, having informed colleagues of a party with women in November. However this remains unconfirmed.

Family of Ms Giles and Ms Cabrales-Arzola have said that a group of masked men dumped the two women’s bodies outside two different Los Angeles hospitals, with heroin found in the latter’s body.

That was despite the friends not being known to take drugs willingly. An autopsy on Ms Giles’s body, according to Eyewitness News, has not been released.

The Independent has approached the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for comment.

