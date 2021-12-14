US Supreme Court denies request to block New York’s vaccination mandate for healthcare workers

Governor said ruling was ‘critical to keeping New Yorkers safe’

Gino Spocchia
Tuesday 14 December 2021 15:21
Comments

Marines Face Vaccination Deadline

The US Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to New York’s Covid vaccination mandate for healthcare workers, which was brought by two groups.

The court announced in a ruling on Monday afternoon that it supported the mandate, refusing a request brought by a group of Christian doctors and nurses who complained of a “medical dictatorship”.

A second challenge had been made by an anti-vaccine organisation, with both groups asking for an emergency injunction for religious exemptions from the mandate.

Six of the court’s justices ruled to reject the two requests.

Recommended

Three conservative justices – Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito. and Neil M Gorsuch – dissented, saying they would grant an injunction.

Justice Gorsuch said the mandate seemed based “on nothing more than fear and anger at those who harbour unpopular religious beliefs”, and admonished his colleagues for not protecting the challengers.

Both groups had claimed that New York’s mandate violated the US Constitution’s First Amendment prohibition on religious discrimination.

That is despite healthcare workers already being expected to be immunised against diseases such as measles and rubella, and which has seen no such challenges.

New York governor Kathy Hochul said the mandate was “critical to keeping New Yorkers safe”, and according to Politico, that it was the state’s “greatest responsibility is to protect our most vulnerable.”

It comes amid a rise in Covid infections across the US and the circulation of a new variant of concern, called omicron.

Recommended

A challenge to a vaccine mandate for health care workers which was recently brought against Maine was also denied by the Supreme Court.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in