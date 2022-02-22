21-year-old found dead after being dropped off at New Orleans hospital

Police are investigating the death of a 21-year-old student who was pronounced dead after being dropped off at a New Orleans hospital.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, a student at the University of New Orleans, was allegedly dumped at New Orleans East Hospital at around 6.54am on Saturday.

She was taken inside and pronounced dead, and police have appealed for help finding out what happened.

The medical examiner in New Orleans is meanwhile working to determine Ciaya’s cause of death, as ABC NEWS 4 and others reported on Monday.

Friends meanwhile told NOLA that Ciaya had been out with friends on Friday when she decided to take an Uber to her home at about 8.30pm to check on her dog.

A roommate said Ciaya went back out with the same driver at about 1am despite pleas to stay. She allegedly said she was looking for her car in New Orleans and that the driver, who was not named, had been her friend.

Her friend Roberto Torres claimed he overheard the Uber driver asking Ciaya if she wanted to party. The South Carolina native was not heard from again that night.

Her body was dropped off at a hospital at around 6am the following morning, as her Buckle co-worker Dawn Gegenheimer told her Facebook friends.

Ciaya Jordan Whetstone, 21 (Ciaya Jordan Whetstone / Facebook)

“My heart is broken,” wrote Ms Gegenheimer. “She was my peer at work. She was my newest yoga partner at the gym. She was my friend ... she had the cutest East Coast accent you ever heard.”

Ms Gegenheimer also warned others ahead of next weekend’s festivitiesties in New Orleans: “It’s Mardi Gras in NOLA; Protect your daughters no matter how old they are! That’s all I’ve got.”

New Orleans university president John Nicklow said in a statement: “As a university, few things are more challenging than dealing with the sadness of the death of a student. Our thoughts are with Ciaya’s family and friends. We are offering counseling services to students and employees who need support.”

The Independent has approached the New Orleans Police Department for comment.