Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A daylong standoff between Ohio police and an armed man accused of threatening a Cincinnati FBI field office on Thursday has come to an end, according to local officials, with officers fatally shooting Ricky Shiffer, 42.

An official from the Ohio State Police said officers attempted to negotiate with the 42-year-old, but were unsuccessful.

“At that point, law enforcement started to work toward moving in and taking the suspect into custody. Less-than-lethal tactics were utilised at that time,” the officials said. “They were also unsuccessful,” he continued. “The suspect then did raise a firearm toward law enforcement, and shots were fired by law enforcement officers.”

Shiffer died from his injuries at the scene.

The 42-year-old, who lived in Columbus, according to public records obtained by the Daily Beast, threatened an FBI office in Cincinnati on Thursday morning, allegedly firing a nail gun at staff and brandishing an AR-15-style rifle.

Officials are reportedly probing whether Shiffer has any ties to the January 6, 2021, attacks on the US Capitol.

Social media accounts appearing to belong to the man indicate he was present in Washington, DC, on 5 and 6 January for pro-Trump demonstrations in 2021, and claimed to have been present at the storming of the Capitol.

“I was there,” a Twitter account with the name Ricky Shiffer wrote, replying to a picture of rioters climbing into the Capitol.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.