Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Video footage shows murder suspect Cleotha Abston cleaning SUV after Eliza Fletcher’s murder

Police say Cleotha Abston washed the SUV with a commercial cleaning product after abducting Eliza Fletcher

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 06 September 2022 23:54
Man appears in court charged with murder of heiress Eliza Fletcher

Grainy video footage that purportedly shows murder-accused Cleotha Abston cleaning a dark SUV in the hours after Eliza Fletcher was abducted has been obtained by Memphis news network WREG.

WREG says the footage was shot outside the home of Mr Abston’s brother Mario Abston on Friday morning, around the time police were notified that Ms Fletcher was missing.

The 95 second clip shows Mr Abston returning to the apartment at Longview Garden, South Memphis in a GMC Terrain at 7.57am on the morning, the station reports.

He parks the vehicle and can then be seen carrying materials to the car from an apartment block.

Grainy video footage reportedly shows Cleotha Abston cleaning an SUV that police say was used in the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher

(WREG / Screenshot)

In an affidavit, police say Mr Abston cleaned the interior of the GMC Terrain used in the abduction and washed clothing in a sink after abducting Ms Fletcher on Friday morning.

Police said the SUV showed signs that Ms Fletcher had been severely injured in the attack, and an inspection of the vehicle showed she had lost a significant amount of blood.

Mario Abston also told police his brother was acting “strangely”, according to the affidavit.

Recommended

Cleotha Abston, 38, was arrested on Saturday by US Marshals and charged with kidnapping the heiress and mother of two. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, which is believed to be connected to his attempts to clean the car and his clothing.

After law enforcement made the grim discovery of Ms Fletcher’s remains on Monday night about half a mile away from the apartment, he was charged with two counts of first degree murder.

In an amended affidavit filed on Tuesday, police said Mr Abston’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage in the area where Ms Fletcher’s body was found.

Mr Abston has refused to speak with investigators, Memphis Police Department chief Cerelyn Davis told a press conference on Tuesday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in