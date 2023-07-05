✕ Close 2 dead, 6 injured in west Fort Worth shooting

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

At least 17 people have been shot – three of them fatally – across four shootings in Fort Worth, Texas, on the eve of July 4. Two of the victims were identified Tuesday as Cynthia Santos, 22, and Paul Willis, 18, who were killed hours after the ComoFest event ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

The shootings in the area took place at a range of locations, including ComoFeset, a residential home, an AMC movie theatre, and in a car.

Following a wave of shootings this week, Joe Biden renewed his calls to reinstate the assault weapons ban.

In a Wednesday statement, he called on Republicans in Congress to “come to the table on meaningful, common sense reform”.