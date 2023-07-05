Fort Worth shooting – live: Two victims identified in ComoFest attack in Texas
Follow updates on the July 4 gun violence in Fort Worth including the mass shooting at ComoFest
At least 17 people have been shot – three of them fatally – across four shootings in Fort Worth, Texas, on the eve of July 4. Two of the victims were identified Tuesday as Cynthia Santos, 22, and Paul Willis, 18, who were killed hours after the ComoFest event ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.
The shootings in the area took place at a range of locations, including ComoFeset, a residential home, an AMC movie theatre, and in a car.
Following a wave of shootings this week, Joe Biden renewed his calls to reinstate the assault weapons ban.
In a Wednesday statement, he called on Republicans in Congress to “come to the table on meaningful, common sense reform”.
Four shootings in Fort Worth on eve of July 4
On the eve of July 4 holiday, a total of 17 people were shot in four separate shootings across Fort Worth.
Just over an hour before the mass shooting at ComoFest, Fort Worth Police were called to a separate incident where three men were shot.
It was just after 10pm on Monday night and police said a fight broke out between a group of people at a home in the 2100 block of Christine Avenue in the Polytechnic Heights area.
At least two people opened fire, striking three people.
Officers responded to the scene to find three men suffering from gunshot wounds – one in the head, one in the back and one in the leg.
All three were taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Fort Worth police also responded to a third shooting – this time to the 4000 block of Knox Street where a man and woman had been shot.
The woman was shot in the ankle and the man suffered an injury to the hand – from either a bullet or flying glass – while they were riding in a car, police said.
A suspect was taken into custody with the gang unit now investigating the incident.
Meanwhile, in a fourth incident, a man was shot at the AMC theatre on Hulen Boulevard just after 1.30am on Tuesday.
The shooting again began as a fight between a group of people, prompting gunfire to erupt. The victim’s condition is currently unknown.
Biden renews call for assault weapons ban after ‘tragic and senseless’ spate of July 4 shootings
President Joe Biden has issued a fresh appeal for a ban on assault weapons after dozens of people were killed or wounded in mass shootings in the lead-up to Independence Day celebrations.
Five people were shot dead and two boys, aged two and 13, were injured when a gunman armed with an AR-15-style assault rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighbourhood at around 8.30pm on Monday night, according to authorities.
Hours later, three died and 14 were injured in four separate shootings in Fort Worth, Texas.
Mr Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden were also grieving “tragic and senseless shootings” that had occurred in recent days in Baltimore, Lansing, Chicago and Wichita in a July 4 statement.
IN PICTURES: Fort Worth mass shooting
Ted Cruz ignores Texas mass shooting and posts July 4 message
Texas Senator Ted Cruz ignored the latest mass shooting in his home state as he posted a July 4 message celebrating “the freedoms we are so blessed to share”.
July 4 shootings come on one-year anniversary of Highland Park massacre
The mass shootings in Baltimore, Fort Worth and Philadelphia during the July 4 holiday come one year on from the massacre at Highland Park, where a gunman killed seven during an Independence Day parade.
This July 4, the community is remembering those killed.
Texas lawmaker responds to night of violence in home community
Shooting began as argument: sources
The mass shooting that left three dead and eight others injured in Fort Worth, Texas, unfolded when an argument escalated to gunfire, according to a report.
Sources told ABC11 that they believe the altercation escalated quickly but would not say if the shooting is thought to be gang related.
Many of the surviving victims are also refusing to cooperate with police, meaning police are relying on the public for help.
Fort Worth police ask public for help in tracking down shooters
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Fort Worth Homicide Unit at 817-392-4330 or crime stoppers.
If anyone has personal videos during the time of the shooting or events leading up to the shooting they are also being asked to contact police.
Gun control group reacts to mass shooting: ‘Gun violence shouldn’t be as American as the 4th of July’
“It it feels like we can’t go a single day in the US without a mass shooting. We are the only industrialized country in the world that wakes up to news of a mass shooting, sometimes multiple, every single day. Unfortunately, because of the gun industry’s influence on our lawmakers, there is no place in America that’s safe from gun violence,” said Kris Brown, president of gun violence prevention organisation Brady.
“Gun violence shouldn’t be as American as the 4th of July. But the tragic reality is the July 4th weekend is often our country’s deadliest peak in gun violence. Already, 2023 is on track to set the record for the highest number of mass shootings of any year in US history.”
“If an assault weapon was indeed used in the Philadelphia shooting, its ability to gun down multiple people in a matter of seconds is indicative of why these weapons of war have no place in our communities. Highland Park, Ill. experienced a similar assault weapons shooting on this day last year. Unfortunately, 40 states, including Pennsylvania, still allow these weapons of war in our communities.
“This Independence Day, multiple families will be in mourning because of a uniquely American crisis that our policymakers refuse to address. Our hearts go out to the families and survivors of these horrific tragedies.”