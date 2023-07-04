✕ Close Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 injured: Police

Four people were killed and at least two others wounded in a shooting on Monday night in Philadelphia, with a suspect taken into custody by police.

Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the ages of the four dead, all males, ranged between 16 and 59 years old.

Among the injured are children aged two and 13. They were in stable condition, Ms Outlaw said.

The suspect, a man believed to be 40 years old, did not appear to have any connection to the victims, she informed the press, adding that he was found with a bullet-proof vest and a police scanner.

Three guns were recovered from the scene, including a rifle and a handgun that belonged to the suspect, Ms Outlaw said at the conference.

“At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” she said.

A second person was also taken into custody in connection with the shooting. It was unknown whether this person was connected with the shooter, but police believe he returned fire at the shooter.