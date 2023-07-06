✕ Close Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 injured: Police

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kimbrady Carriker, the Philadelphia man accused of killing five people in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood on Monday evening, left “disturbing messages” on social media before carrying out one of several US mass shootings that marred the Fourth of July weekend.

The suspect, 40, appeared on Wednesday in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for arraignment on five counts of murder and other charges related to the Monday evening rampage, which appeared to be random.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm on Monday when the suspected assailant, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, “wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random”.

Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, and Daujan Brown, 15.

Two children – aged two and 13 – were also injured by gunfire but are in stable condition. The two-year-old’s twin and a 33-year-old woman were also injured via broken glass.

On Tuesday, following a deadly few days, President Joe Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reform” on gun control.