Liveupdated1688634036

Philadelphia shooting – live: Suspect Kimbrady Carriker posted ‘disturbing messages’ online before Fourth of July attack

Kingsessing suspect charged with five counts of murder during preliminary arraignment on Wednesday

Namita Singh,Rachel Sharp,Ariana Baio
Thursday 06 July 2023 10:00

Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 4 dead, 2 injured: Police

Kimbrady Carriker, the Philadelphia man accused of killing five people in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighbourhood on Monday evening, left “disturbing messages” on social media before carrying out one of several US mass shootings that marred the Fourth of July weekend.

The suspect, 40, appeared on Wednesday in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for arraignment on five counts of murder and other charges related to the Monday evening rampage, which appeared to be random.

The shooting unfolded at around 8.30pm on Monday when the suspected assailant, dressed in a bullet-proof vest and ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, “wreaked havoc, firing with a rifle at their victims seemingly at random”.

Five people were killed in the attack: Lashyd Merritt, 22; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, and Daujan Brown, 15.

Two children – aged two and 13 – were also injured by gunfire but are in stable condition. The two-year-old’s twin and a 33-year-old woman were also injured via broken glass.

On Tuesday, following a deadly few days, President Joe Biden called on Republican lawmakers to “come to the table on meaningful, commonsense reform” on gun control.

Recommended

1688634002

Kimbrady Carriker posted ‘disturbing messages’ online before Fourth of July attack

The Philadelphia gunman charged with killing five people over the Fourth of July weekend left “disturbing messages” on social media before carrying out one of several US mass shootings that marred the holiday break, authorities said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker, appeared on Wednesday in Philadelphia County Municipal Court for arraignment on five counts of murder and other charges related to the Monday evening rampage, which appeared to be random.

Investigators said they have yet to determine a motive for the shooting. Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said at a briefing on Wednesday that authorities were focusing on “disturbing” posts found on the suspect’s social media accounts.

She did not reveal the substance of those posts, nor what was written in a will for the suspect dated 23 June that investigators also discovered. Later when asked by a reporter, officials declined to comment.

Sheriff Bilal urged the public to alert authorities if they see extreme posts on social media.

“That is on all of us, not sit in silence when we see these type of posters that are threatening to harm us, harm our communities, harm our children,” she said.

Joe Sommerlad6 July 2023 10:00
1688630400

Victim was due to walk his daughter down the aisle at her upcoming wedding

A Philadelphia father was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding just days after he was killed in Monday’s horror mass shooting.

Ralph Moralis, 59, was one of the five victims killed on the eve of July 4 when a shooter dressed in a ski mask and bullet-proof vest stalked the streets of the Kingsessing neighbourhood gunning down victims.

Moralis’ former partner Tamika Veney described the 59-year-old as a family man who was looking forward to his eldest daughter’s wedding this weekend and was going to walk her down the aisle at the nuptials.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 09:00
1688626800

Suspected gunman identified

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, has been charged with five counts of murder after going on an alleged shooting rampage in Philadelphia on Monday

(Philadelphia Police Department)
Ariana Baio6 July 2023 08:00
1688623200

America’s mass shooting crisis, in numbers: More than halfway through 2023, US on pace for record-setting year

The US has recorded at least one mass act of gun violence every day, underscored by a chaotic July 4 holiday

Alex Woodward reports:

America’s mass shooting crisis, in numbers

The US has recorded at least one mass act of gun violence every day, underscored by a chaotic July 4 holiday

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 07:00
1688619600

The victims of the Philadelphia mass shooting

Ralph Moralis, 59, was supposed to walk his daughter down the aisle at her wedding just days after he was killed in Monday’s mass shooting.

Lashyd Merritt, 22, had just stepped out of his house to go to the local store for food when he was gunned down by the suspect.

Daujan Brown, 15, was killed in the mass shooting while trying to help his friend who had also been shot.

Joseph Wamah Jr, 31, is believed to have been the first victim killed by the shooter in Monday night’s attack – but it was several hours before his body was found.

Dymir Stanton was 29 years old and lived on Frazier Street, where the shooter carried out their rampage.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 06:00
1688616000

America marks July 4 – with a string of mass shootings

Over the course of the long holiday weekend from Friday evening through to Wednesday morning, the US endured at least 16 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive (GVA).

The shootings spanned all corners of the nation, from Texas to Washington DC to Illinois and beyond, leaving at least 15 people dead and another 94 injured.

The weekend of shootings came on the one-year anniversary of the horrific mass shooting where a gunman killed seven people at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

President Joe Biden responded to the latest round of gun violence by once again calling on Congress to take action with common-sense gun control reform.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 05:00
1688612448

ICYMI: Watch Philadelphia DA hold a news conference after five died in shooting

Watch live: Philadelphia DA gives update after mass shooting

Watch live as Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is holding a news conference to give an update after five people died in a recent mass shooting.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 04:00
1688608848

Grandmother of Philadelphia mass shooting suspect Kimbrady Carriker says he was ‘hurting’

Kimbrady Carriker used to visit his elderly grandmother at her home in Philadelphia every week to help her with grocery shopping and getting her computer tablet to work.

But the visits stopped suddenly about a month ago, she told The Independent in an interview on Wednesday.

“That was unusual,” the grandmother, who identified her surname as Carriker but asked that her first name be withheld, said.

“That’s what I’m trying to figure out, what happened for him to snap like that. What happened?” she told The Independent. “Nobody’s going to get up out of the blue and kill people. You have to have something going wrong in your life.”

When she first heard about the shooting, Carriker’s grandmother said it reminded her of the first person shooter video games that he used to play for hours on end.

She told The Independent that she had never known of Carriker being in trouble with police, and hadn’t been aware he had been charged with gun offences in 2003.

Carriker was a very creative person, who was good with computers and graphic design, she said.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 03:00
1688605248

Who is Philadelphia mass shooting suspect?

The masked and heavily armed suspect accused of killing five people in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing neighborhood of Philadelphia has been identified as a 40-year-old with a history of gun offences.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner named Kimbrady Carriker on Wednesday as the shooter who sowed chaos and fear into the neighbourhood during the July 4 break, when residents should have been celebrating the holidays.

Dressed in body armour and a ski mask and armed with an AR-15-style rifle and 9mm handgun, Carriker allegedly opened fire in the neighbourhood on Monday night, killing four men and a 15-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the scene when Carriker was still allegedly firing shots, before taking the suspect into custody.

The DA said that the shooting was “premeditated” but that the victims were targeted at “random”.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 02:00
1688601648

Suspected shooter’s social media pages showed his affinity for firearms

The suspected shooter, accused of killing five people and injuring two others, often posted on his social media pages about firearms.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, posted on social media promoting his Second Amendment rights and shared pro-gun rhetoric, according to CNN.

The suspected gunman also praised former president Donald Trump while mocking President Joe Biden. He accused Mr Biden of trying to revoke his access to firearms.

Ariana Baio6 July 2023 01:00

