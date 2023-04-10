Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The suspect accused of shooting dead four people at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky, has been named as Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon, 23, allegedly stormed the Old National Bank with an AR-15-style rifle at around 8.30am on Monday before being shot by police as he exchanged fire with responding officers.

Four others were pronounced dead at the scene and a further nine were injured, including two police officers.

Here’s everything we know about the suspect:

Suspect Connor Sturgeon

Police identified Surgeon as the suspected shooter on Monday afternoon.

He was an employee of the bank.

According to a LinkedIn account in his name, Sturgeon had worked at the bank since as a syndications associate and portfolio banker.

His family lives in Greenville, Indiana, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

He graduated from Floyd Central High School, where he played basketball and his father was the coach. He went on to attend the University of Alabama before moving to Louisville.

No motive has been given for the shooting.

The shooting

Police believe the shooting began around 8.30am EST at the Old National Bank in downtown Louisville. Police received word of the shooting sometime between then and 8.53am, at which time the department tweeted that it was “aware of the reported incident” downtown and advised the public to avoid the area.

Just before 9.30am, police confirmed that there were “multiple casualties” resulting from the shooting.

The shooting ended sometime between 9am and 10.16am, at which time police tweeted that “there is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized.”

Upon arriving at the scene, officers traded shots with the suspect. Authorities initially said it was unclear whether the shooter was killed by a self-inflicted wound or officer fire, but later confirmed the latter.

The victims

Authorities named the four victims killed at the press conference on Monday afternoon.

They are: Josh Barrick, 40; Tommy Elliott, 63; Jim Tutt, 64; and Juliana Farmer, 57.

Nine others were injured and required medical attention.

Two of those nine are police officers, according to Louisville Metro Police Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey.

Two of the victims were friends with Governor Andy Beshear, who spoke at an 11am press conference. During an emotional address at nearby Slugger Field, he confirmed that one of his friends was killed, and another was in surgery.

“This is awful,” he said. “I have a very close friend who didn’t make it today.”

He revealed that he banked with Old National Bank and formerly had an office in the building during his campaign for the attorney general’s office.

Lawmakers react

President Joe Biden put out a statement about the shooting on Monday afternoon.

“Once again, our nation mourns after a senseless act of gun violence – Jill and I pray for the lives lost and impacted by today’s shooting,” he said.

“Too many Americans are paying for the price of inaction with their lives.

“When will Republicans in Congress act to protect our communities?

Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell put out his own statement earlier in the day.

“Elaine and I are devastated by the news coming out of Louisville this morning. Thank you to LMPD and our first responders for your bravery at the scene,” he tweeted.

“We send our prayers to the victims, their families, and the city of Louisville as we await more information.”

Second shooting reported nearby

Shortly after the bank shooting, officers were called to the scene of a second shooting nearby.

At 11.20am, LMPD confirmed officers had been dispatched to 8th and Chestnut streets.

Police said that there is no active shooting situation and there is no indication the two incidents are related.

“There is NO active aggressor at JCTC at 8th Chestnut streets. We are confirming that there was a shooting outside, and the suspects fled prior to police arrival,” LMPD tweeted.