Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cops arrest jewelry thieves who tried to escape on foot, by car and on a row boat

The rowboat started to sink shortly after the alleged thieves took it out onto the water

Graig Graziosi
in Washington D.C.
Wednesday 11 December 2024 19:11 GMT
A man and a woman who allegedly stole $11,000 worth of jewelry attempt to escape police custody in a sinking rowboat in on Port Gamble Bay in Washington. The couple abandoned the sinking boat and were arrested after they swam to shore
A man and a woman who allegedly stole $11,000 worth of jewelry attempt to escape police custody in a sinking rowboat in on Port Gamble Bay in Washington. The couple abandoned the sinking boat and were arrested after they swam to shore (Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

A man and a woman in Washington state accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry allegedly tried to escape a police chase by car, on foot and by hopping in a rowboat before they were arrested.

The situation kicked off around 8am on December 10 when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting the burglary from a shipping container that was being stored at Killapie Beach Road, near the Hood Canal Bridge, according to KOMO News.

The caller told deputies that a man and a woman had stolen approximately $11,000 worth of jewelry from the container and were fleeing the area in an SUV. The owner of the container reportedly tried to stop the couple by chucking firewood at the SUV. One of the pieces shattered a window on the vehicle, KIRO 7 reports.

The duo stole a small boat after their attempts to escape using a car and on food failed.
The duo stole a small boat after their attempts to escape using a car and on food failed. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

According to JCSO Sergeant Brent Anglin, deputies requested assistance from Kitsap County deputies after a witness reported the SUV driving south across the Hood Canal Bridge.

Kitsap County deputies located the SUV on the other side of the bridge after it had reportedly suffered from a rollover crash near Port Gamble.

Authorities then spotted a man and a woman walking away from the crash scene. They called for backup and tried to stop the couple, but the pair allegedly ignored the deputies and continued to try to leave the area.

The tiny vessel the pair stole ultimately sank.
The tiny vessel the pair stole ultimately sank. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies the used a drone to track the suspects after learning they had stolen a small rowboat to escape. The couple were allegedly using plywood and an oar to push the rowboat, but the tiny vessel began to sink, causing them to abandon ship.

They swam to shore and were arrested once they emerged from the bay.

The duo tried several means of escape, but it ultimately proved fruitless.
The duo tried several means of escape, but it ultimately proved fruitless. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)

The suspects in the botched heist haven't been identified publicly at this time. Anglin said deputies were going to examine the SUV that crashed. He did not confirm if any jewelry was recovered from the couple or from the crashed SUV.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in