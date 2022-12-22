Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Interrogation video has been released of the moment an OnlyFans model who fatally stabbed her boyfriend is informed by detectives that he has died.

The video, first obtained by Law&Crime, shows a distraught Courtney Clenney, 26, break down in tears as she is informed her 27-year-old cryptocurrency trader boyfriend Christian Obumseli had succumbed to the injuries she admitted to causing on 3 April in their luxury Hawaii condo apartment.

Ms Clenney, who is facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of Obumseli, claimed she severed his artery after throwing a knife at him in self-defence. Prosecutors have rebutted those claims and released videos of Ms Clenney physically and verbally attacking Obumseli, suggesting that she was the abuser in the “tempestuous and combative” relationship.

In the footage from inside the interrogation room, a detective can be heard telling Ms Clenney that “Christian did not make it,” as she gasps for air and places her hand on her chest before uttering the words, “Christian is dead” in apparent disbelief. The OnlyFans model then rests her head on the table and sobs audibly.

She says, “This is not real,” before asking for a hug, which one of the detectives then proceeds to try to give her but she ultimately refuses.

“I need to hug my mom. I cannot be left alone in, like, a room by myself ... No that’s not true, that’s not real, right?” Ms Clenney says.

Courtney Clenney is facing second-degree murder charges in the killing of Christian Obumseli (Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office)

Shortly after being informed of Obumseli’s death, Ms Clenney asked for a vape and seemingly tried to deflect some of the responsibility.

“I swear I was holding him for so long and the security taking so effing long and I was just sitting there and he was bleeding and bleeding and bleeding,” she told detectives.

Prosecutors in Miami, where she was later extradited, said that the stabbing took place while Ms Clenney was on the phone with her mother and while neighbours reported the domestic disturbance to the building staff.

Only then did Ms Clenney call 911, prosecutors said, with Obumseli saying in the background that he was dying. Authorities said that after the attack, Ms Clenney’s mother allegedly texted her and told her “not to say anything to investigators without an attorney”.

Ms Clenney allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the chest with a kitchen knife on 3 April.

Prosecutors released videos of Ms Clenney physically and verbally attacking Obumseli, suggesting that she was the abuser in the “tempestuous and combative” relationship (Instagram )

“The violent and toxic two-year relationship of Christian Obumseli and Courtney Clenney did not have to end in tragedy with Christian’s murder as a victim of domestic violence,” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said after her arrest.

The OnlyFans model, who earned $3m from her profile on the adult website before her arrest, first alleged that she threw the knife at the victim from 10ft away, but the medical examiner stated that Obumseli’s wounds were inconsistent with that description of the events.

Ms Clenney had reportedly been arrested for domestic battery at a hotel in Las Vegas in July 2021 and police in Texas had also reportedly been called to their home on multiple occasions, according to The Herald.

Managers in the One Paraiso building in Edgewater, Florida, were moving to evict them after several domestic disturbance complaints.

Courtney Clenney’s blood-stained hands and fingernails after the 3 April stabbing (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

Courtney Clenney’s sweatpants were covered in blood after the alleged fatal stabbing (Miami-Dade Prosecutor’s Office)

A video that resurfaced earlier this year, first reported by The Miami Herald, is among mounting evidence of the couple’s volatile relationship and Ms Clenney’s outbursts.

Her claims that she acted in self-defence have also been previously contradicted by video from an elevator in her luxury apartment complex that showed her physically attacking Obumseli, months before she stabbed him.

One incident, recorded by Obumseli on his phone, appears to have unfolded after he didn’t tell Ms Clenney that he had greeted a female while on a bicycle ride, The Herald reports.

Ms Clenney then accused him of “gaslighting” her when he apologised, told him, “Shut up and let me slap you, dumb a**,” and called him the n-word.

On 9 December, Judge Laura Shearon Cruz denied Ms Clenney bail in a written order.

“From the evidence presented during this hearing, the court does not find the defendant’s claim of self-defense on April 3, 2022, credible,” the order was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

The judge further wrote: “There is no dispute that defendant killed victim in this case. The only factual issue in dispute is whether defendant was acting in self-defense and whether this claim rendered the state’s evidence doubtful. Clearly, defendant and victim had a sadly volatile relationship.”