Ten people shot at Dallas spring break party

Ten people were injured, one of them critically, at a spring break party in Dallas, Texas.

Police say the shooting broke out around 11:50pm on Saturday night on the 5200 block of Botham Jean Blvd. One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow