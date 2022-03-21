Ten people shot at Dallas spring break party
Dallas police say an 18-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition
Ten people were injured, one of them critically, at a spring break party in Dallas, Texas.
Police say the shooting broke out around 11:50pm on Saturday night on the 5200 block of Botham Jean Blvd. One of the victims, an 18-year-old man, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made, and police are asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
