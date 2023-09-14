✕ Close Danelo Cavalcante escape video

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante has been captured after almost two weeks on the run.

The convicted killer was tracked down using thermal imaging technology before a Border Patrol tactical team surrounded him at around 8am on Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement officials had the “element of suprise” over Cavalcante, police said in a press conference.

Pennsylvania State Police Lt Col George Bivens said that Cavalcante began to crawl through heavy underbrush as agents closed in on him. Yoda, a four-year-old Belgium Malinois, then set out to subdue Cavalcante and left the escaped killer with a gnarly scalp wound that bled onto his face.

Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison on 31 August – days after he was sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

His escape kicked off a desperate manhunt as he repeatedly evaded authorities.

On Tuesday, officials revealed that he had broken into a garage and stolen a firearm.

In an interview with The New York Times, Cavalcante’s mother Iracema Cavalcante defended her son’s actions, saying that he killed Brandao after she reportedly threatened to tell American authorities he was being sought by Brazilian police.