The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continues 12 days after his escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania.

The convict fled the facility days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.

In its latest update, Pennsylvania State Police said its search is now centred on South Coventry Township in Chester County, warning locals that the fugitive is armed and that they should “lock all doors and windows” as a precaution.

Cavalcante reportedly stole a .22 calibre rifle from a home in East Nantmeal Township on Monday, whose owner is said to have fired seven shots on him as he fled.

Police have not yet confirmed the incident but have reportedly recovered the green hoodie and shoes the prisoner was pictured wearing over the weekend.

A clean-shaven Cavalcante was previously spotted near Phoenixville overnight on Saturday. He was driving a stolen white 2020 Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania licence plates, police said.

Authorities subsequently recovered the van after it was left abandoned and with the keys inside in East Nantmeal.