Danelo Cavalcante - live: Homeowner ‘opened fire’ on fugitive after he stole rifle, locals told to lock doors
Follow the very latest on the manhunt for the convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania over a week ago
Daniel Cavalcante escape video
The manhunt for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante continues 12 days after his escape from Chester County Prison in Pennsylvania.
The convict fled the facility days after he was sentenced to life without parole for stabbing his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao, 33, to death. He is also wanted for a 2017 murder in Brazil.
In its latest update, Pennsylvania State Police said its search is now centred on South Coventry Township in Chester County, warning locals that the fugitive is armed and that they should “lock all doors and windows” as a precaution.
Cavalcante reportedly stole a .22 calibre rifle from a home in East Nantmeal Township on Monday, whose owner is said to have fired seven shots on him as he fled.
Police have not yet confirmed the incident but have reportedly recovered the green hoodie and shoes the prisoner was pictured wearing over the weekend.
A clean-shaven Cavalcante was previously spotted near Phoenixville overnight on Saturday. He was driving a stolen white 2020 Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania licence plates, police said.
Authorities subsequently recovered the van after it was left abandoned and with the keys inside in East Nantmeal.
Owen J Roberts School District closes all schools and offices for the day
Local school superintendent Will Stout has annouced that all of its properties within the search area will be closed on Tuesday to safeguard students and staff, acknowledging that the situation is “stressful and upsetting for our entire community”.
Search continues around Route 100 and Route 23: ‘Strong police presence and roads are closed’
North Coventry Police have just posted this update on their website:
“Officers from around the area are searching the area around Route 100 and Route 23 for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. There is a strong police presence and roads are closed. Please avoid this area and stay safe.”
Reward for information about Cavalcante increased to $25,000
US Marshalls, the FBI, and SWAT teams have joined the full-scale search for Cavalcante. Police had been planning to use close to 600 personnel Monday for “one massive sweep” of the search area, Mr Bivens said.
Local and federal police and the state’s Crime Stoppers have offered a combined $25,000 reward for information that leads to Cavalcante’s capture.
Authorities have warned the public that Cavalcante is believed to be “extremely dangerous” and have asked anyone who comes in contact with him to immediately call 911.
Cavalcante climbed up a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbing over razor wire and then running across a roof before jumping to the ground — the same method an inmate used in May before he was captured within minutes.
Cavalcante’s escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.
The jailbreak is being investigated by the state’s attorney’s office and a prison tower guard who failed to report it has already been fired.
Anyone with information about Cavalcante’s current whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the US Marshals’ Tipline at 877-WANTED-2.
Homeowner ‘opened fire on Cavalcante’ after he stole rifle from East Nantmeal property
Earlier, police issued a shelter-in-place order for parts of East Nantmeal after a local resident reportedly got into a dramatic shootout with the escaped prisoner after he broke into his home and stole a gun, according to Fox 29 Philadelphia.
The network reports that the homeowner fired seven times on Cavalcante after he broke into his home and stole a .22 calibre rifle.
Police have yet to confirm the shooting or if the escapee was injured but officers did respond to reports of gunshots near Coventryville and Ridge Roads on Monday night.
Fox also reports that offers Cavalcante’s green hoodie and shoes were recoved by law enforcement on Monday and an updated description from Pennsylvania State Police describes him as shirtless, wearing blue trousers and carrying a .22 cutoff rile, with a 10-round magazine and a scope.
Police say Cavalcante armed and urge South Coventry Township residents to ‘lock all doors and windows'
Here’s the latest update from Pennsylvania State Police:
Danelo Cavalcante’s sister arrested by ICE as police reveal his attempts to contact coworkers
The sister of a dangerous fugitive whose prison escape more than a week ago triggered a full-scale manhunt in Pennsylvania has been arrested by US immigration authorities.
Cavalcante escaped while he was awaiting transfer to state prison.
He was sentenced to life for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Deborah Brandao.
Danelo Cavalcante's sister arrested by ICE as police and facing deportation
Cavalcante’s sister Eleni Cavalcante faces deportation
Pennsylvania State Police say Cavalcante is still believed to be in the state
US Marshals Service supervising deputy Robert Clark said he believed Cavalcante’s mobilisation to more urban East Nantmeal Township would work to the advantage of law enforcement looking for him.
“I think the advantage switched to law enforcement. Before it was advantageous to Cavalcante while he was playing tactical hide and seek in the woods,” Mr Clark said. “Now it’s an advantage to law enforcement because he’s in an urban area and that’s what the US Marshalls do best and we’re forced-multiplied by other local and state agencies.”
Lt Col George Bivens with Pennsylvania State Police said that he is confident Cavalcante remains in Pennsylvania as he “does not have the resources” to leave the state.
“We don’t have a defined search area at this point,” Mr Bivens added. “We are considering and acting and investigating any tip or piece of information we receive. There are areas in Nantmeal Township that may have more of our resources.”
Danelo Cavalcante killed his girlfriend in front of her children. Now he’s on the run after a prison break
Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life behind bars for the April 2021 murder of Deborah Brandao.
He broke free from jail days later, sparking an ongoing manhunt.
The Independent’s Faiza Saqib and Andrea Blanco report:
Danelo Cavalcante was sentenced to life behind bars for the April 2021 murder of Deborah Brandao. He broke free from jail days later, sparking an ongoing manhunt, Faiza Saqib reports
WATCH: CCTV footage shows Danelo Calvacante's prison escape
Police hunting Danelo Cavalcante say it’s ‘advantage law enforcement’ as search zeroes in on township
Authorities hunting for convicted murderer Danelo Cavalcante have said they’re hopeful their chances of capturing him will increase now that he has moved to an urban area.
Pennsylvania State Police provided an update on the ongoing search for the escaped killer as the search for Cavalcante entered its 12th day on Monday.
Lt Col George Bivens said the manhunt had moved from a containment-focused search to one where other investigative resources are being allocated across northern Chester County.
Police hunting Danelo Cavalcante say it's 'advantage law enforcement'
‘Before it was advantageous to Cavalcante while he was playing tactical hide and seek in the woods,’ US Marshalls supervising deputy Robert Clark said