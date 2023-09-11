Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sister of a dangerous fugitive whose prison escape more than a week ago triggered a full-scale manhunt in Pennsylvania has been arrested by US immigration authorities.

Pennsylvania state police provided an update on Sunday afternoon on the ongoing search for 34-year-old Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison on 31 August. Cavalcante was last spotted near Phoenixville in northern Chester County overnight on Saturday.

A white 2020 Ford Transit van that he stole was recovered by authorities after it was left abandoned in East Nantmeal Township later that day.

Lt Col George Biven also revealed that Cavalcante’s sister Eleni Cavalcante was arrested by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement over “some immigration issues. Ms Cavalcante reportedly faces deportation.

Mr Bivens didn’t say whether she was suspected to have been contacted by Cavalcante, but confirmed during the press conference that Cavalcante had reached out to former coworkers following his escape.

The manhunt has been repeatedly expanded as Cavalcante has managed to sneak past the search perimeter several times.

“No perimeter is 100% secure. We do the best we can. Most times we’re able to secure it adequately,” Mr Bivens said on Sunday.