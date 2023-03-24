✕ Close Related video: Possible shooting reported at high school in Denver

Denver school administrators have decided to put police back in schools, just a few years after voting to remove officers from campus in the wake of the 2020 racial justice protests.

The decision came after Austin Lyle, 17, allegedly shot two faculty members at East High School in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday morning while he was being searched for weapons.

The teenager had been required to be patted down each day at school due to his record, police said.

After the shooting, the student then allegedly killed himself while on the run from police.

His body was found hours later in some woods close to his abandoned red Volvo.

The two victims – now identified as Eric Sinclair, a dean of culture, and Jerald Mason, coordinator in restorative practice – were rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. Mr Sinclair remains in critical condition while Mr Mason was later released after treatment.

Now, Lyle’s brushes with the law have come to light, revealing that he was arrested in 2021 for possession of a ghost gun and high-capacity magazine, reported CBS Colorado. He was still on probation at the time of Wednesday’s shooting.