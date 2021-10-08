A Florida teenager who went missing close to where law enforcement are searching for Brian Laundrie has been found.

Desirae Malava-Ortiz, 16, disappeared earlier this week after leaving her home on Roxbury Circle, North Port.

On Friday afternoon, North Port Police Department spokesman Josh Taylor said the teenager was safe and on her way home.

“Desirae has been located safe and sound and is rejoining her family,” Mr Taylor told The Independent.

Desirae has been located safe and sound and rejoining her family. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) October 8, 2021

The search for Mr Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve near to his family home in North Port is continuing.