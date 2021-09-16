Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old YouTuber and Instagram star, has been missing since late August, having embarked on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, that she was documenting on social media.

The couple grew up in Blue Point on Long Island in New York but lived together in North Port, Florida, setting out on a dream road trip from the Big Apple on 2 July in Ms Petito’s Ford Transit van and hoping to reach a friend’s house in Portland, Oregon, by Halloween.

However, Ms Petito’s family have not heard from their daughter since receiving text messages towards the end of last month that they have suggested may not have been written by her.

Mr Laundrie returned to North Port alone on 1 September.

Concerned for her daughter, Nicole Schmidt contacted police and a missing person’s investigation commenced on 11 September.

Here’s a timeline of everything we know about Gabby Petito’s disappearance so far:

2 July - Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie set out from New York in her converted white 2012 Ford Transit van. She uploads regular social media posts over the course of the next six weeks on Instagram and YouTube from such beauty spots as Kansas’s Monument Rocks, Colorado Springs, Great Sand Dunes National Park, Zion National Park and Bryce National Park in Utah and Canyonlands National Park.

12 August - The pair are seen bitterly arguing in Moab City, Utah. Concerned bystanders eventually call 911 to intervene. Attending officer Daniel Robbins notes the pair appeared to be in midst of a “mental health crisis” and that Mr Laundrie had locked Ms Petito out of the van but she had climbed back in through a window to continue remonstrating with him.

24 August - Last sighting of Petito, spotted with Laundrie checking out of a hotel in Salt Lake City, Utah.

25 August - Last phone call to her mother.

26-27 August - Last text messages sent from Ms Petito’s phone, reporting poor mobile signal, which family have since expressed doubt were actually sent by her.

1 September - Mr Laudire returns to North Port in Ms Petito’s van without her.

10 September - Ms Schmidt says she texted Mr Laudrie and his mother, Roberta Laundrie, making inquiries about her daughter but received no reply.

11 September - Missing person’s investigation opened after Ms Schmidt reports Ms Petito’s disappearance to Suffolk County Police in New York. Search begins near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, her last known intended destination.

13 September - Laundrie family refuses to allow North Port police to speak to their son and issues statement via their lawyer, Steve Bertolino, saying they will be “remaining in the background”. Ms Petito’s parents Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito host press conference, appealing for information.

14 September - Police declare Brian Laundrie “person of interest”. James Schmidt, Ms Petito’s stepfather, flies out to join search in Wyoming. Mr Petito appears on Fox News to berate the Laundries for declining to co-operate with detectives.

15 September - Police release body camera footage of Moab City encounter with officer.