Gabby Petito’s stepfather identified her remains from a sweatshirt bought at her favourite clothing store on Long Island.

Jim Schmidt told Dr Phil how police had shown him a piece of clothing retrieved from Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest that he recognised as belonging to Ms Petito.

“They describe the piece of clothing to me that matched one of her favourite sweatshirts that we knew was hers,” he said, adding it was purchased from a store close to their home in New York.

Mr Schmidt, a former fire chief on Long Island, had joined the FBI-led search for Ms Petito days before her remains were located on 19 September.

Mr Schmidt said four people had recently gone missing in the same area, and they needed to be certain they had found the right body.

During the interview with Dr Phil, it was revealed Mr Schmidt had to gather himself for half an hour before he could call the rest of the family to inform them he had positively identified Ms Petito.

Ms Petito’s father Joseph Petito and stepmother Tara Petito, mother Nichole Schmidt and stepfather Mr Schmidt sat down for their first joint interview with Dr Phil, which is being aired on CBS on Tuesday afternoon.