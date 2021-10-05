Gabby Petito’s father has slammed Brian Laundrie and his family as “cowards” in a new interview with Dr Phil.

Joseph Petito revealed he doesn’t think Mr Laundrie has killed himself as he lacked the courage to do so.

“Anyone who lived in that house is a coward,” Mr Petito said, referring to the home in North Port, Florida where Brian’s parents Christopher and Roberta live.

“They don’t know how to stand up for their actions.”

Ms Petito’s father and stepmother Tara Petito, and mother Nichole Schmidt and stepfather Jim Schmidt sat down for their first joint interview with Dr Phil, which will be aired on Tuesday.

From left to right: step-mother Tara Petito, father Joe Petito, step-father James Schmidt, mother Nicole Schimdit (CBS)

Joseph Petito again called on Mr Laundrie’s parents Chris and Roberta to come forward with what they know.

The family spoke about the excruciating days they spent trying to contact the Laundrie family for news of their daughter after she stopped communicating with them in late August.

James Schmidt, Gabby’s stepfather, and mother Nichole Schmidt (CBS)

Nichole Schmidt said it was “infuriating” that her text messages and calls to Mr Laundrie and his mother Roberta were ignored.

“We actually thought that they were both missing at that time,” Joseph Petito said.

In one of the text messages, Mr Petito told the Laundries: “I’m going to call the police, just letting you know, because we have no idea.”

“A normal parent when you text someone that (you) are going to call the cops because you can’t find your child, they would reply. No response. Nothing,” he said.

Jim Schmidt told how he had identified Ms Petito’s body, after joining the search for her in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Mr Schmidt, a former fire chief on Long Island, was shown a piece of clothing that matched one of her sweatshirts.

“They describe the piece of clothing to me that matched one of her favourite sweatshirts that we knew was hers.”