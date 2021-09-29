Authorities in Wyoming say the enormous public attention on Gabby Petito’s case helped them to locate the remains of a hiker who went missing in the same national forest where she was found.

Robert “Bob” Lowery was last seen walking on the Black Canyon Trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on 20 August carrying a black duffel bag, sleeping bag and tent.

Search teams scoured the area for him but it was only after Ms Petito’s case began attracting national attention that they received crucial tips that led to his remains being located.

Robert Lowery’s remains were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, 65kms from where Ms Petito was located (Teton County Sheriff's Office)

The Teton County Search and Rescue team located a body matching Mr Lowery’s description on Tuesday at the base of the Teton Pass, about 65kms (40 miles) from where Ms Petito’s body was found.

The cause of death is under investigation.

“The widespread news coverage of the Gabby Petito search helped bring light to Lowery’s case, and resulted in at least two members of the public calling local authorities this past weekend with new information about his possible last seen point,” Teton County Search and Rescue said in a statement.

Mr Lowery had travelled from Houston to Wyoming on 19 August to explore the Black Canyon Trail, a popular hiking and mountain biking trail in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

In a statement to KPRC, Mr Lowery’s family said they were grateful for the help in finding him.

“The Teton County Sheriff’s Office informed our family this afternoon that the Search and Rescue Team located a body that fits the description of our son, Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery near Black Canyon Trail,” Lowery’s family told KPRC.

“At this time, we especially want to thank Teton County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Sachse and his department for all of their work during this month that Bob has been missing.

“Bob has been a wonderful father, son, brother and friend.

“Our family wants to thank the news media and others involved in the search for our privacy at this difficult time.”

Teton County Sheriff’s Office deputy Chad Sachse told “Dateline” that coverage of Ms Petito’s case directly led to new information about Lowery.

Ms Petito’s remains were located in the forest on 19 September after a nationwide search which captured enormous interest.

Social media users are believed to have helped locate Ms Petito, after video captured by a ‘van-lifer’ showed the van parked on the side of the road not far from where her remains were discovered.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ms Petito’s father Joe called for the public to help other missing persons cases.