Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’sRust charges.

Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.

“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement.

Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced to 14 years in prison last month and was ordered to pay $11m in restitution after he was found to have embezzled millions from four clients, CNN reported.

He pled guilty last year to four counts of wire fraud as well as one count of endeavouring to obstruct the administration of the Internal Revenue Code.

In response to Mr Trump Jr’s tweet, Twitter user Woodrow Lee Robinson wrote, “I am blocking this hateful mobster!”

“Probably not a guy that should be talking s*** about someone going to jail while daddy is panicking about it at 3:00 AM every day on Truth Social, but he isn’t known for his judgment,” lawyer Ron Filipkowski quipped.

Actor Gregory Zarian tweeted: “And with you and your Daddy... PS someone died in an accidental shooting, wanna think about the husband & child when you say vile things!”

More follows...